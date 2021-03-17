The 10 Industries That Have Been Impacted the Most by COVID-19

There are very few industries that were not heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. From food service to airlines, some of the biggest employers in the country were stunned by losses as public safety measures meant to limit the spread of the virus also tanked company revenues. This translated to significant job losses, pushing unemployment numbers to record highs only surpassed by the Great Depression and dropping the U.S. into the next recession since 2008.

COVID’s Financial Impact After 1 Year: See All Our Coverage

Many industries, like food service and fitness, figured out workarounds such as takeout food and outdoor exercise classes, while other industries that rely primarily upon in-person, indoor activities and services have simply had to sit by and wait, watching their losses stack up. Here is a list of the 10 industries that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.