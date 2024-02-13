These 3 Major Companies Are Raising Your Phone Bills Soon

fizkes / Getty Images

AT&T and Verizon notified customers of an imminent rate hike in March, but T-Mobile may soon join them.

AT&T will raise rates for its unlimited plans by 99 cents per line, per month, CNET reported. The actual price increase begins March 5 for current customers. For new customers, the new pricing is already in effect, as well as the new names for the company’s unlimited plans.

The company is also adding benefits to its unlimited plans, including increased hotspot data — and subscribers can now use their devices in the Dominican Republic on roam with full talk, text and data. The Value Plus plan, now called the Value Plus VL, will also increase by 99 cents and allow you to have up to 10 lines.

This is AT&T’s first price increase on these plans since introducing them in 2020.

Verizon To Introduce Price Hikes Alongside AT&T

Verizon also notified customers with 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More and 5G Start unlimited mobile plans of a $4-per-month per-line rate increase taking effect on March 1, 2024. In a statement to CNET, a company spokesperson said the goal was to get customers to move to newer plans, stating that users on older plans can move to myPlan and take advantage of customizable plans, plus enjoy exclusive savings on Disney Plus, Apple One, Netflix, Max, Walmart and more.

Prices for newer plans will remain the same, the spokesperson said.

T-Mobile has also indicated that price changes could be on the horizon. During T-Mobile’s latest quarterly earnings report, G. Michael Sievert, head of T-Mobile U.S., stated that “tremendous value” is given to customers in terms of data and speed.

“If there are ways for us to find optimizations in terms of how we deliver that enormous value so that we can be more competitive and more efficient at how we operate — including looking in our rate card and looking at our rate plans and looking at our policies and procedures — we’ll find those opportunities.”

