Twitter May Add Bitcoin to Its Tip Jar Feature in Near Future
Circulating rumors and leaked images suggest that Twitter may be adding the ability to pay with Bitcoin through its Tip Jar service. The social networking service announced its new Tip Jar feature back in May, allowing users to send and receive tips from other Twitter users via third-party payment services.
Alessandro Paluzzi, a known leaker and developer, tweeted an image of how the system will supposedly work, The Street reported. According to the post, it may be integrated with Twitter’s existing Tip Jar service, using Strike to enable instant Bitcoin transfers through the lightning network.
#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoinpic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2021
Following Paluzzi’s leaked image, he said that he used reverse engineering to enable the feature on his phone; however, it is still inactive.
The leaked image is not the only indication that Twitter may be adding Bitcoin to Tip Jar. The Street also noted reports coming from a MacRumors post, talking about Twitter’s latest beta update. “Bitcoin isn’t yet available to select as a tip option for beta users, but code in the beta suggests that Twitter is in the process of rolling it out,” according to the post.
During the company’s second quarter earnings call, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed to investors that bitcoin will be a “big part” of the company’s future, TechCrunch reported. “I think it’s hugely important to Twitter and to Twitter shareholders that we continue to look at the space and invest aggressively in it,” he added.
TechCrunch also noted that a Twitter rep confirmed this is the first time that Dorsey has spoken publicly about how Twitter could integrate bitcoin into its lineup.
Last updated: September 3, 2021