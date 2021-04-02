Vaccine VIPs: Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies

Marijuana Dispensaries: Free Joint, Edibles

Marijuana dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering a free pre-rolled joint to anyone who proves vaccination. Owner Jerry Millen told CNN, “We’re all stressed out….and we just want to reward people who are going ahead of the curve to get the vaccine.”

The Pot for Shots program ended in February, providing over 4,000 joints. But Millen has said he will consider extending it if he sees more people getting vaccines.

The Mint dispensary in Phoenix is giving a free edible to those who present their vaccine card, the Phoenix New Times reports.

In Washington, D.C., DC Marijuana Justice is taking it a step further with its “Joints for Jabs” program. The organization announced in January that it would “lawfully distribute free bags of cannabis outside vaccination centers as soon as the general public is able to be vaccinated.”

