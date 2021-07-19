What Jeff Bezos Will Be Doing After Amazon and More Side Projects of Billionaires

Jeff Bezos: Blue Origin

One of the most famous pet projects of Jeff Bezos is his spaceflight company, Blue Origin. Bezos told Business Insider that Blue Origin was the most important work that he was doing, and he's been backing it up with some big investments.

Bezos has been liquidating $1 billion of Amazon stock annually to pour into Blue Origin, which isn't just a space tourism company. Rather, Bezos wants to use Blue Origin to colonize the solar system. The company has been working hard to secure various contracts with NASA for future spaceflight, competing with another billionaire's pet project, Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Blue Origin's first human flight, with Bezos aboard, will occur on July 20th, 2021. Though he'll beat Musk to the final frontier, Richard Branson was the first to rocket into the sky, where he "hovered over an invisible boundary between the planet’s atmosphere and outer space," The Atlantic reported.

Branson's flight took him 50 miles above earth; Bezos will aim for 62 miles, according to Wired.

