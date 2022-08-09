What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?

Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris whose vote broke the 50-50 tie in the Senate.

See: Inflation Reduction Act Offers Home Tax Credits, Rebates to Upgrade Electric and Solar Infrastructure

Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday, August 7 noting how the Act will put working American families front and center, alleviating some of the increased costs that have been an effect of inflation.

It now heads to the House for a final vote; if passed, Biden will then sign it into law.

Some of the key points include yearly caps on prescriptions for seniors and reduced health insurance premiums for those who have coverage through the Affordable Care Act; investments in sustainable energy to help fight the effects of climate change; and a sweeping tax reform that increases the amount of taxes paid by individuals and corporations making over $400,000 a year.

Here’s a closer look at what the Inflation Reduction Act aims to tackle.