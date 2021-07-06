Almost 3 Million Signatures on Petition for 4th Round of Stimulus Checks

An online petition calling for a fourth round of stimulus, this time for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks, has gained almost 3 million signatures. The Change.org petition created by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, is close to becoming one of the top signed petitions on the website. The petition is called “$2000/month to every American #moneyforthepeople #covid19” and is directed towards the House and Senate.

Some Democrat lawmakers already are pushing for recurring payments in a fourth round of stimulus, according to Business Insider. So far, the federal government has delivered $1,200 from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act signed by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, $600 in a December relief payment and $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan signed in March by President Joe Biden.

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water,” Bonin wrote on her petition page. Bonin’s petition calls for an immediate $2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payments for children, along with steady payments for the remainder of the pandemic.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, Bonin added in her petition statement that she is one of the millions of Americans who fear for their financial future. She added that business and school closures have been “catastrophic for working families like mine.” Bonin wrote that for the Americans who can claim unemployment benefits, even the maximum payments won’t be enough for most people to continue paying bills.

Five smaller petitions on Change.org are gaining traction, according to Newsweek. However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on June 3 that President Biden was focused on creating jobs but was “happy to hear” other ways to stimulate economic growth, added Business Insider.

