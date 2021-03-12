Biden and Harris Plan ‘Victory Lap’ Following Stimulus Passing

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock / Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

After President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law Thursday, the President announced plans to travel on a nationwide “Victory Lap” with Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to an NBC News report.

See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll

Find: Stimulus Checks Expected as Early as This Weekend

Biden will first travel Tuesday to Delaware County, Pennsylvania, a suburb outside of Philadelphia that was key to his victory in that state. Harris will visit Las Vegas Monday, NBC News reported shortly after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. The act puts $1,400 in stimulus money into the hands of many Americans and a provides host of other benefits designed to stimulate the economy and accelerate the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. From Vegas, Harris will continue on to California, Colorado and Nevada, Reuters reported.

Biden’s primetime speech Thursday night, which aired on most major networks and was also streamed on many services and is available online on multiple news sites, focused on plans to reopen the country as the pandemic approaches a foreseeable end.

See: Experts — What the Economy Will Be Like Post-Recovery

Find: OECD Increases US Growth Forecast for 2021, Thanks to $1.9 Trillion Stimulus and Faster Vaccinations

Make Your Money Work for You

The Victory Lap aims to emphasize the popularity of the Rescue Plan and how it may stimulate the U.S. economy following shutdowns forced by the pandemic, according to Reuters. The tour could be a result of the Biden administration learning from past mistakes. In 2009, when Barack Obama signed an $800 billion stimulus to help end the Great Recession, Democrats still lost the House of Representatives during the next election in 2010 and narrowed their lead in the Senate, according to Reuters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also worked with the Obama administration, acknowledged to Reuters, “We didn’t do enough to explain to the American people what the benefits were.”

With a 50/50 split in the current Senate with Harris available to cast the tie-breaking vote, and Democrats leading by a narrow margin in the House of Representatives, the current administration is taking steps to ensure the American people understand the full benefits of the legislation.

More from GOBankingRates