Advertiser Disclosure
Economy / Money

Biden and Harris Plan ‘Victory Lap’ Following Stimulus Passing

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

March 12, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock (11791296f)President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, in the East Room of the White House in WashingtonBiden, Washington, United States - 08 Mar 2021.
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock / Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

After President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law Thursday, the President announced plans to travel on a nationwide “Victory Lap” with Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to an NBC News report.

See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Find: Stimulus Checks Expected as Early as This Weekend

Biden will first travel Tuesday to Delaware County, Pennsylvania, a suburb outside of Philadelphia that was key to his victory in that state. Harris will visit Las Vegas Monday, NBC News reported shortly after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. The act puts $1,400 in stimulus money into the hands of many Americans and a provides host of other benefits designed to stimulate the economy and accelerate the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. From Vegas, Harris will continue on to California, Colorado and Nevada, Reuters reported.

Biden’s primetime speech Thursday night, which aired on most major networks and was also streamed on many services and is available online on multiple news sites, focused on plans to reopen the country as the pandemic approaches a foreseeable end.

See: Experts — What the Economy Will Be Like Post-Recovery
Find: OECD Increases US Growth Forecast for 2021, Thanks to $1.9 Trillion Stimulus and Faster Vaccinations

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

The Victory Lap aims to emphasize the popularity of the Rescue Plan and how it may stimulate the U.S. economy following shutdowns forced by the pandemic, according to Reuters. The tour could be a result of the Biden administration learning from past mistakes. In 2009, when Barack Obama signed an $800 billion stimulus to help end the Great Recession, Democrats still lost the House of Representatives during the next election in 2010 and narrowed their lead in the Senate, according to Reuters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also worked with the Obama administration, acknowledged to Reuters, “We didn’t do enough to explain to the American people what the benefits were.”

With a 50/50 split in the current Senate with Harris available to cast the tie-breaking vote, and Democrats leading by a narrow margin in the House of Representatives, the current administration is taking steps to ensure the American people understand the full benefits of the legislation.

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Biden and Harris Plan ‘Victory Lap’ Following Stimulus Passing
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.