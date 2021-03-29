Advertiser Disclosure
Biden’s Economic Plan Prioritizes Infrastructure Over Family and Healthcare

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

March 29, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10581528a)Joe BidenJoe Biden, US Presidential Election Campaiging, Wilmington, USA - 12 Mar 2020.
©MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Details about President Joe Biden’s plan to improve the nation’s economy should come into sharper focus this week with the release of the administration’s plans to upgrade the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

According to a transcript of this week’s “Fox News Sunday” program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said specifics on Biden’s plans to improve the nation’s roads, railways and other physical infrastructure will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The second part of the package, which focuses on reforming healthcare, child care, education and other “social infrastructure” items, is expected to be unveiled in about two weeks.

Biden’s decision to break the package into two parts was not unexpected — The New York Times reported as much a week ago. The president’s economic advisors have been working on a massive $3 trillion plan designed to not just boost the economy, but also reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality.

The economic plan comes on the heels of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Biden signed earlier this month. That package mainly focused on giving financial relief to people and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Biden’s economic plan will have a wider sweep, giving the economy a needed boost while also helping the U.S. transition to renewable energy, compete in emerging industries such as electric vehicles, upgrade the nation’s infrastructure, move toward lower carbon emissions and provide greater access to education, healthcare and child care for more Americans.

        Vance Cariaga

        Vance Cariaga

        Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

