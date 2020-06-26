The 50 Cities Best Prepared To Reignite Their Economy and Job Market

50. Honolulu

Honolulu shut its doors to even domestic tourists when the coronavirus hit, making its unemployment rate skyrocket. Yet, the closure has had its intended effect, with COVID-19 cases at a shockingly low rate of 51.12 per 100,000 residents. The wealthy city sees only 9% of its residents living below the poverty line, so when tourism returns, the city will bounce back in a big way.

Methodology: To find cities best prepared to “reignite” their economies and job markets, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey to find the 100 largest cities in the United States in terms of population that had either a unique metropolitan statistical area or county associated with them that did not overlap with other cities. Once these 100 cities were isolated, GOBankingRates first had to determine how “reignite” would be defined. GOBankingRates decided that in order for a city to reignite its economy, a city/MSA had to have seen a significant increase in unemployment and the state’s top industries also had to see equally significant unemployment, with the assumption that big losses equal big opportunity for recovery.

The first thing GOBankingRates collected was both the January 2020 and April 2020 unemployment rate for each city’s MSA as sourced from the corresponding MSA’s Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) News Releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These two rates were then compared to give (1) the percent change in unemployment from January to April, with the highest rise in unemployment being best. GOBankingRates then found the (2) national unemployment for each non-farm industry as sourced from the Current Population Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and applied the same comparison and scoring as above. Next, GOBankingRates found the percent of the labor force each industry employs in each state as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Table 3. GOBankingRates then identified each state’s largest three industries in terms of employment, took each industry’s score from factor No. 2 and multiplied it by the percentage of the workforce it employs in each state to get scores for factors No. 3-5 representing the impact of unemployment in each state’s top three industries.

Finally, GOBankingRates found (6) each city’s county COVID-19 data in terms of COVID-19 cases per 100,000, as sourced from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center; (7) the percent of each city’s county living below the poverty line, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau; (8) and the foreclosure rate for each city, as sourced from RealtyTrac. These factors were considered indicators of high potential for quick recovery if they were low (i.e., fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000, fewer households below the poverty line and a lower foreclosure rate).All factors were then scored and combined with the highest score being best to determine rankings.