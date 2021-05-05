Climate Change Jobs That Will See Rapid Growth in the Green Economy

The Biden administration’s ambitious plan to battle climate change is expected to be a boon to the green economy and create robust job growth in a number of industries, ranging from electric vehicles and renewable energy to construction.

Most of the jobs will require new skills, but not all (or even most ) will require a whole new class of workers. As CNN Business pointed out in an article Sunday, many of the new jobs will require workers with experience in established industries, whether it’s an auto mechanic learning how to work on EVs or a carpenter learning how to build smart homes.

So which jobs should see the most growth, and what can you expect to earn?

CNN Business listed 14 climate-focused jobs with high growth prospects. The following slideshow lists climate-focused jobs that could see significant growth over the next decade. Unless otherwise noted, the jobs listed include mean yearly wages from the BLS’s May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates page. They also include the number of jobs in the U.S. for each category as of May 2020. For jobs with no direct BLS category, information was taken from independent employment websites.

Here are the jobs that are likely to see the most growth in the green economy.