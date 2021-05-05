Advertiser Disclosure

Climate Change Jobs That Will See Rapid Growth in the Green Economy

These jobs may soon be booming.
By Vance Cariaga Understanding the Economy

The Biden administration’s ambitious plan to battle climate change is expected to be a boon to the green economy and create robust job growth in a number of industries, ranging from electric vehicles and renewable energy to construction.

Most of the jobs will require new skills, but not all (or even most ) will require a whole new class of workers. As CNN Business pointed out in an article Sunday, many of the new jobs will require workers with experience in established industries, whether it’s an auto mechanic learning how to work on EVs or a carpenter learning how to build smart homes.

So which jobs should see the most growth, and what can you expect to earn?

CNN Business listed 14 climate-focused jobs with high growth prospects.  The following slideshow lists climate-focused jobs that could see significant growth over the next decade. Unless otherwise noted, the jobs listed include mean yearly wages from the BLS’s May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates page. They also include the number of jobs in the U.S. for each category as of May 2020. For jobs with no direct BLS category, information was taken from independent employment websites.

    Here are the jobs that are likely to see the most growth in the green economy.

    Plugging Defunct Oil and Gas Wells

    • Mean annual wage: $50,280

    The BLS category for this type of job is Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas. As of May 2020, there were 9,350 jobs in this category.

      Reclaiming Abandoned Coal Mines

      • Mean annual wage: $56,100

      The BLS category for this type of job is Loading and Moving Machine Operators, Underground Mining. As of May 2020, there were 3,520 jobs in this category.

        Installing Solar Panels

        • Mean annual wage:  $48,020

        The BLS category for this type of job is Solar Photovoltaic Installers . As of May 2020, there were 11,490 jobs in this category.

          Car Charging Port Mechanic

          • Average pay: $30-$35 an hour

          The BLS does not have any categories related to this specific job. According to the Indeed website, most electric vehicle charging station mechanic jobs pay in the range of $30 to $35 an hour.

            Electric Retrofitting

            • Mean annual wage: $49.250

            The BLS category for this type of job is Electric Motor, Power Tool, and Related Repairers. As of May 2020, there were 15,380 jobs in this category.

                Wind Turbine Mechanic

                • Mean annual wage: $59,340

                The BLS category for this type of job is Wind Turbine Service Technicians. As of May 2020, there were 5,860 jobs in this category.

                  Water Treatment Supervisor

                  • Mean annual wage: $51,890

                  The BLS category for this type of job is Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Operators. As of May 2020, there were 119,380 jobs in this category.

                    Electric Vehicle Mechanic

                    • Mean Annual Wage: $46,750

                    The BLS category for this type of job is Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics. As of May 2020, there were 620,110 jobs in this category.

                      Electric Truck Driver

                      • Mean annual wage: $48,710

                      The BLS category for this type of job is Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers . As of May 2020, there were nearly 1.8 million jobs in this category.

                        Drone Pilot

                        • Mean Annual Wage: $40,000-$60,000

                        The BLS doesn’t list drone pilots among any of its job categories. Drone pilot jobs featured on the SimplyHired website have salaries ranging from about $23,000 a year to $100,000 a year, depending on the location, with most listed jobs in the $40,000 to $60,000 range.

                        Retrofitting Homes and Commercial Buildings

                        • Mean annual wage: $52,580

                        The BLS category for this type of job is Construction Trades Workers. As of May 2020, there were 4.43 million jobs in this category.

