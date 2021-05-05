Climate Change Jobs That Will See Rapid Growth in the Green Economy

Climate Change Jobs That Will See Rapid Growth in the Green EconomyThese jobs may soon be booming.
The Biden administration’s ambitious plan to battle climate change is expected to be a boon to the green economy and create robust job growth in a number of industries, ranging from electric vehicles and renewable energy to construction.
Most of the jobs will require new skills, but not all (or even most ) will require a whole new class of workers. As CNN Business pointed out in an article Sunday, many of the new jobs will require workers with experience in established industries, whether it’s an auto mechanic learning how to work on EVs or a carpenter learning how to build smart homes.
So which jobs should see the most growth, and what can you expect to earn?
CNN Business listed 14 climate-focused jobs with high growth prospects. The following slideshow lists climate-focused jobs that could see significant growth over the next decade. Unless otherwise noted, the jobs listed include mean yearly wages from the BLS’s May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates page. They also include the number of jobs in the U.S. for each category as of May 2020. For jobs with no direct BLS category, information was taken from independent employment websites.
Here are the jobs that are likely to see the most growth in the green economy.
Plugging Defunct Oil and Gas Wells
- Mean annual wage: $50,280
The BLS category for this type of job is Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas. As of May 2020, there were 9,350 jobs in this category.
Reclaiming Abandoned Coal Mines
- Mean annual wage: $56,100
The BLS category for this type of job is Loading and Moving Machine Operators, Underground Mining. As of May 2020, there were 3,520 jobs in this category.
Installing Solar Panels
- Mean annual wage: $48,020
The BLS category for this type of job is Solar Photovoltaic Installers . As of May 2020, there were 11,490 jobs in this category.
Car Charging Port Mechanic
- Average pay: $30-$35 an hour
The BLS does not have any categories related to this specific job. According to the Indeed website, most electric vehicle charging station mechanic jobs pay in the range of $30 to $35 an hour.
Electric Retrofitting
- Mean annual wage: $49.250
The BLS category for this type of job is Electric Motor, Power Tool, and Related Repairers. As of May 2020, there were 15,380 jobs in this category.
Wind Turbine Mechanic
- Mean annual wage: $59,340
The BLS category for this type of job is Wind Turbine Service Technicians. As of May 2020, there were 5,860 jobs in this category.
Water Treatment Supervisor
- Mean annual wage: $51,890
The BLS category for this type of job is Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Operators. As of May 2020, there were 119,380 jobs in this category.
Electric Vehicle Mechanic
- Mean Annual Wage: $46,750
The BLS category for this type of job is Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics. As of May 2020, there were 620,110 jobs in this category.
Electric Truck Driver
- Mean annual wage: $48,710
The BLS category for this type of job is Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers . As of May 2020, there were nearly 1.8 million jobs in this category.
Drone Pilot
- Mean Annual Wage: $40,000-$60,000
The BLS doesn’t list drone pilots among any of its job categories. Drone pilot jobs featured on the SimplyHired website have salaries ranging from about $23,000 a year to $100,000 a year, depending on the location, with most listed jobs in the $40,000 to $60,000 range.
Retrofitting Homes and Commercial Buildings
- Mean annual wage: $52,580
The BLS category for this type of job is Construction Trades Workers. As of May 2020, there were 4.43 million jobs in this category.
About the Author
Vance Cariaga
Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
