Egg Prices Reach $7.37, Yet Are Still Cheaper Than Other Proteins

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In November, the price of eggs was up 49.1% according to the consumer price index, making eggs the single food item most impacted by inflation in 2022. As expected, prices are still sky high for eggs in the new year. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in California, a dozen eggs cost $7.37 last week, up from $2.35 a year ago. But eggs are actually considered inexpensive in comparison to other animal protein types right now.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a pound of boneless chicken breast sold for $4.42 on average in November, a pound of ground beef sold for $4.85 and a pound of sliced bacon sold for $7.24.

Why are these food items getting so astronomically expensive? Each case is unique.

The cost of chicken is rising primarily because of increased demand tied with a rise in production (mostly feed) costs. Ground beef is costlier than it used to be in part because of how drought is affecting cattle herds (leading many to be liquidated by farmers) — and bacon is extra pricey because of complex supply and demand issues.

The soaring price of eggs is largely due to the outbreak of a deadly avian flu which, according to the CDC, has affected nearly 58 million poultry — many of them egg-laying hens — as of Jan. 11.

