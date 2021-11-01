Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Elon Musk Will Sell $6 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock to Solve World Hunger if UN Can Explain How It’ll Spend It

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12276248n)Armin Laschet (l), CDU Federal Chairman and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and Elon Musk, Tesla head, speak to journalists before the later main entrance to Tesla Gigafactory.
Action Press/Shutterstock / Action Press/Shutterstock

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, said he would sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock to solve world hunger — if the United Nations World Food Program can explain how it would spend it.

See: Perspective — What Elon Musk Could Buy With His Billions, From Sports Teams to Countries
Find: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said in an interview with CNN last week that billionaires need to “step up now, on a one-time basis.” Beasley specifically cited the world’s two richest people, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, saying, “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated.”

Beasley had already called out Musk earlier last month on Twitter, saying:  

“Congratulations to @elonmusk for passing up @JeffBezos as the world’s richest person — worth a whopping $221B! Elon, to celebrate I’m offering you a once in a lifetime opportunity: help us save 42M people from starvation for just $6.6B!! Offer expires SOON.. and lives do too.”

See: Global Catastrophes Jeff Bezos Could Fix and Still Be the Richest Man in the World
Find: Nearly 40% of America’s Wealthiest Billionaires Give Relatively Nothing to Charity

Make Your Money Work for You

On Oct. 30, Dr. Eli David, co-founder of Deep Instinct and DeepCube, retweeted a CNN headline meme referencing Beasley’s comments. Musk replied:

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Replying in the same thread, Beasley tweeted, “We’ve never said $6B would solve world hunger. This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis.”

See: Musk Tweets Against Billionaire Tax as Means to Pay for Reconciliation Bill — Legitimate or Self-Serving?
Find: OECD Warns Against Ending Stimulus Despite Its Impact On Inflation

Musk’s net worth stands at $311 billion, up from $292 billion last week, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Last week, his net worth also jumped $25 billion following the announcement that Hertz had purchased 100,000 Teslas. Tesla’s stock soared, which made the company hit the $1 trillion market cap. Now, some experts see the electric vehicle company’s valuation continuing to balloon and the stock continuing to rise.

In a report released last week, the WFP said that the combined shocks of drought, conflict, COVID-19 and economic crisis have left more than half the population of Afghanistan facing a record level of acute hunger.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Hunger is rising and children are dying,” Beasley said in the report. “We can’t feed people on promises — funding commitments must turn into hard cash, and the international community must come together to address this crisis, which is fast spinning out of control”.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.