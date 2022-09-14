Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Gas Prices Have Dropped for The Last 92 Days, But These States Are Still Paying More Than $4

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Costco Gas Station stock photo
Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Fuel prices have been steadily dropping since mid-June’s all-time high of over $5 per gallon. This current relief comes, in part, to gas tax holidays during the summer and the Biden administration’s release of gas reserves, along with crude oil prices dropping. Prices at the pump have steadily declined over the past 92 days, according to data from AAA.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Find: Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a Sept. 12 blog post.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

If demand for gas begins to drop, which it usually does following Labor Day, Americans could see prices at the pump fall even further.

However, according to AAA figures, gas still costs 53 cents more today than it did a year ago. Further, several states are still paying more than $4 per gallon, with California and Hawaii still paying more than $5 per gallon.

Make Your Money Work for You

Which states are still experiencing $4 or $5 per gallon gas prices? Is your state on this list?

States with Average Gas Costs Over $4 Per Gallon

Most of the states with $4+ gas prices are on the West Coast — or part of the Northwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Illinois leads the Midwest in terms of the highest gas prices in that region, with regular unleaded costing an average of $3.97 per gallon. The rest of the country is, broadly speaking, experiencing gas prices under $3.97, according to AAA figures.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
More: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

Here are the states with gas prices exceeding $4 per gallon.

  • Alaska.
  • Arizona.
  • California (over $5).
  • Hawaii (over $5).
  • Idaho.
  • Nevada.
  • Oregon.
  • Utah.
  • Washington.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.