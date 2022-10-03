Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

How Will Hurricane Ian Affect the Economy?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Tropical Weather Florida, Pine Island, United States - 01 Oct 2022
Gerald Herbert / AP / Shutterstock.com

Hurricane Ian has devastated parts of Florida and the human toll is still rising. The hurricane is also set to be one of the costliest in the country.

See: Will Gas Prices Go Up As A Result of Hurricane Ian?
Find: Does Renters Insurance Cover Hurricane Damage in Florida?

Ian is expected to be one of the top 10 costliest storms in the country’s history, with costs estimated between $70 billion to $120 billion in economic damage, Bloomberg reported.

While these estimates are still preliminary, Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, said Ian could lower Florida’s economic output by “about 6 percentage points in the third quarter and shave three-tenths off U.S. GDP,” according to Barron’s.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“The hurricane is expected to severely disrupt economic activity over 10 days, with power cuts, flight cancellations, suspension of energy production, impact on farms agricultural crops, in particular oranges,” Daco said.

Daco added, however, that “generally, natural disasters don’t have structural effects on economic activity. What’s been destroyed eventually gets rebuilt or gets transformed,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Make Your Money Work for You

While natural disasters tend to have temporary economic consequences, “activity  is slowly made up in subsequent years when federal disaster assistance and insurance payouts allow for rebuilding,” The Wall Street Journal noted.

Meanwhile, CoreLogic assessed that wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected to be between $22 billion and $32 billion, while insured storm surge losses in Florida are expected to be an additional $6 billion to $15 billion, according to a Sept. 30 analysis.

Take Our Poll: Have You Ever Lost Wealth Due to a Natural Disaster?
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida SNAP EBT Benefits for October 2022

“This is the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992 and a record number of homes and properties were lost due to Hurricane Ian’s intense and destructive characteristics,” Tom Larsen, Associate Vice President, Hazard & Risk Management, CoreLogic, said in a press release. “Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure. Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency and insurance will become less accessible in regions like Florida.”

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for October 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.