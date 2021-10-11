Ice Cream, Pot Pies Among ‘Potential Shortages’ as Grocery Store Favorites Remain in Short Supply

Grocery store shelves might be a little lighter than you’re used to this year. CNN reported that some of the nation’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several products due to supply chain constraints and labor shortages, according to emails and interviews with grocers.

Suppliers are also telling grocers to cancel item promotions over the holidays so that shelves stay stocked as long as possible. Some of these items include Rice Krispies Treats, Sour Patch Kids, some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors, McCormick gourmet spices and Marie Callender’s pot pie.

While it might be difficult to find some of your favorite brands, it doesn’t mean you’re entirely out of luck. There will still be plenty of options, noted CNN, such as companies’ main products, which are being prioritized over other items.

Suppliers are also warning of “potential shortages” of foods, glass jars and packaging containers, and some grocers are ordering inventory items earlier than normal. Some U.S. supermarket chains ordered turkeys, spices, stuffing and cranberry sauce last winter to avoid the possibility of empty shelves during the busy holiday season, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

CNN reported that the latest data from research firm IRI shows that 18% of beverages, 15% of frozen foods, 16% of snacks, 15% of candy and 18% of bakery items were out of stock at stores during the week ending on October 3. Before the pandemic, only 7% to 10% of products were typically out of stock on shelves.

According to an executive at a leading regional wholesaler, you can expect limited availability at stores, as some brands are imposing purchase caps on certain items. Companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have reinstated purchase limits for customers on paper products and cleaning supplies, reported CNN.

Allocations and low supply can be seen nationally, an executive told CNN, which could affect independent grocers who have raised concerns that supplies prioritize larger chains.

Last updated: October 11, 2021