Need To Prove You’re Vaccinated? Here’s How To Add Your COVID-19 Card To Your Phone

scaliger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Starting August 16, residents of New York City will have to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor activities like the gym and dining in restaurants. Other cities are expected to follow suit with the rise of the prevalent Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus. San Francisco has already begun to require vaccine documentation for patrons to enter bars, the WSJ reports.

As the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain throughout the country and vaccination rules tightening as a result, the easiest way to prove your status is with your smartphone.

National “vaccine passports have been floated around, but have not come to fruition in the United States just yet, so proof of vaccination will vary state by state. While some states might have a specific app you can download on your phone to then download your vaccine card onto. It’s not really necessary just yet.”

Most bars, restaurants and gyms will simply accept your CDC vaccination card or a picture/scan of it. Here’s a quick tip on how to get your card on your phone where it’s accessible.

Scan It

Both iPhones and Androids have a scanning capability built-in to the phone — and no, you’re not the only one who didn’t know this existed.

On an Android, you can scan any document directly into Google Drive. Tap the rainbow-colored “+” button in the lower-right corner of the home screen of Google Drive. When the menu slides up from the bottom, select “Scan.” (I know, it was my first time too.)

On an iPhone, simply open a new note and tap the camera icon. Then select “Scan Documents” and you’re all set.

Without scanning: simply take a good picture of your vaccine card.

Regardless of method: Create. Its. Own. Folder.

The last thing you want when on line to get into a bar or restaurant is to have to scroll through 200 pictures on your phone to find your vaccine card. On iPhones, you can pin the note to stay on top of the screen by tapping the three dots in the corner after you scan the picture. On Androids, simply create a vaccine card folder in Gallery. You can also tap the three dots in the upper left corner of the image to add it as a starred document and download it for access when you don’t have service.

