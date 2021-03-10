By the Numbers: COVID Economy 1 Year Later

Without a doubt, 2020 was undoubtedly one of the most dramatic years for the U.S. economy in recent history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health shutdowns and other public safety measures meant to protect people had a significant negative impact on numerous businesses, unemployment rates and thus the economy.

To get a hard look at that economic impact, GOBankingRates analyzed several measures of economic health to provide a snapshot of COVID-19’s impact on the economy and where it is now. We used data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and personal consumption expenditures (consumer spending). Though the picture was grim for 2020, there are signs of economic recovery in 2021.