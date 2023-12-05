Report: Middle-Income Family Finances Are Improving

ArtistGNDphotography / iStock.com

In recent months, there has been a noticeable improvement in the financial conditions of middle-class families, according to the latest data from the Primerica Household Budget Index. This index, a tool for measuring the purchasing power of households earning between $30,000 and $130,000 annually, showed a significant uptick in October 2023, reaching 99.1%, compared to 98.1% in the previous month.

This was a notable increase from 92.4% a year earlier. These figures indicate a gradual but steady recovery in the financial well-being of middle-class families.

Middle Class Families See Improvements

Primerica regularly publishes the household budget index to track changes in the financial status of middle-income households. The improvement in October is primarily attributed to a combination of increased household earnings and a slowdown in inflation rates. This positive change is especially significant given the historical context of the index.

The household budget index with its baseline set in January 2019, reflects the financial status of middle-income households based on their earnings at that time. From 2014 to 2020, the index showed consistent growth in the purchasing power of these households, peaking at 105.1% in November 2020.

This peak indicated a stronger financial standing for households as wage growth surpassed the rising costs of everyday goods. However, the onset of inflation led to a sharp decline in the index, reaching its lowest point post-pandemic in June 2022 at 86.7%.

Relief for the Middle Class

Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica, noted that despite higher prices for essential items, middle-income families have started to experience some relief. This is partly due to the decreasing cost of gasoline and an increase in household incomes. However, he cautioned that the cumulative impact of inflation might lead to more cautious spending patterns, especially during the holiday season.

Make Your Money Work for You

Amy Crews Cutts, an economic consultant to Primerica, echoed a similar sentiment. She highlighted that while middle-income households are on a path to financial recovery, they still face challenges in adjusting to the higher prices of basic necessities. This adjustment is critical, as it can influence their future spending habits.

The Impact of the Pandemic and Inflation

The household budget index also reveals the cumulative impact of the pandemic and inflation on middle-income households. Since January 2019, the average household in this income bracket has spent approximately $1,095 more than budgeted on necessities. Without the pandemic and subsequent inflation, the index would likely be closer to 110%.

The Takeaway

Recent data from the Primerica Household Budget Index presents a cautiously optimistic picture for middle-income families. While there are signs of improvement in their financial conditions, the path to a full recovery and adjustment to new economic realities continues to be a work in progress.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates