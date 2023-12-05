Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Report: Middle-Income Family Finances Are Improving

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy family loading their groceries in trunk.
ArtistGNDphotography / iStock.com

In recent months, there has been a noticeable improvement in the financial conditions of middle-class families, according to the latest data from the Primerica Household Budget Index. This index, a tool for measuring the purchasing power of households earning between $30,000 and $130,000 annually, showed a significant uptick in October 2023, reaching 99.1%, compared to 98.1% in the previous month.

This was a notable increase from 92.4% a year earlier. These figures indicate a gradual but steady recovery in the financial well-being of middle-class families.

Middle Class Families See Improvements

Primerica regularly publishes the household budget index to track changes in the financial status of middle-income households. The improvement in October is primarily attributed to a combination of increased household earnings and a slowdown in inflation rates. This positive change is especially significant given the historical context of the index.

The household budget index with its baseline set in January 2019, reflects the financial status of middle-income households based on their earnings at that time. From 2014 to 2020, the index showed consistent growth in the purchasing power of these households, peaking at 105.1% in November 2020.

This peak indicated a stronger financial standing for households as wage growth surpassed the rising costs of everyday goods. However, the onset of inflation led to a sharp decline in the index, reaching its lowest point post-pandemic in June 2022 at 86.7%.

Relief for the Middle Class

Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica, noted that despite higher prices for essential items, middle-income families have started to experience some relief. This is partly due to the decreasing cost of gasoline and an increase in household incomes. However, he cautioned that the cumulative impact of inflation might lead to more cautious spending patterns, especially during the holiday season.

Make Your Money Work for You

Amy Crews Cutts, an economic consultant to Primerica, echoed a similar sentiment. She highlighted that while middle-income households are on a path to financial recovery, they still face challenges in adjusting to the higher prices of basic necessities. This adjustment is critical, as it can influence their future spending habits.

The Impact of the Pandemic and Inflation

The household budget index also reveals the cumulative impact of the pandemic and inflation on middle-income households. Since January 2019, the average household in this income bracket has spent approximately $1,095 more than budgeted on necessities. Without the pandemic and subsequent inflation, the index would likely be closer to 110%.

The Takeaway

Recent data from the Primerica Household Budget Index presents a cautiously optimistic picture for middle-income families. While there are signs of improvement in their financial conditions, the path to a full recovery and adjustment to new economic realities continues to be a work in progress.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Job Hunting: Here’s Why US Workers Are Saying ‘Yes’ to Canada

Money

Job Hunting: Here's Why US Workers Are Saying 'Yes' to Canada

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Money Advice: How To Make Sure It’s Safe and Accurate

Money

ChatGPT Money Advice: How To Make Sure It's Safe and Accurate

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Money

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

Money

15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Spend Your Sacagawea Dollars, Half Dollars or Other Interesting Coins?

Wealth

Should You Spend Your Sacagawea Dollars, Half Dollars or Other Interesting Coins?

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Expect a ‘Downsized America’ — How You Can Prepare

Money

Kevin O'Leary: Expect a 'Downsized America' -- How You Can Prepare

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

Side Gigs

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You’re Making Just $15 an Hour, You Can Still Grow Financially — Here Are 8 Expert Tips

Money

If You're Making Just $15 an Hour, You Can Still Grow Financially -- Here Are 8 Expert Tips

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt: 'I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes'

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What’s the Best Way To Use Your Paycheck in Your 30s?

Money

What's the Best Way To Use Your Paycheck in Your 30s?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Downsides of Autopay That Nobody Talks About

Money

The Downsides of Autopay That Nobody Talks About

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Most Expensive Failures of All Time

Wealth

7 Most Expensive Failures of All Time

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make

Money

5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans Lost 10% Of Their Salaries in 2023 Thanks to Cuts in Employer 401(k) Contributions, Medical Insurance & Other Benefits

Money

Americans Lost 10% Of Their Salaries in 2023 Thanks to Cuts in Employer 401(k) Contributions, Medical Insurance & Other Benefits

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do Every Time You Save $500

Money

7 Things You Must Do Every Time You Save $500

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!