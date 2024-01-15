Social Security: Union Requests $20B in Funding From Congress To Address Backlogs, Overpayments and More

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A union representing Social Security Administration employees wants Congress to provide $20 billion in additional funding to help the troubled agency address problems that range from staffing shortages and customer service backlogs to an ongoing overpayment scandal.

The request was made by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), a labor union that represents 750,000 federal and D.C. government workers. The union made headlines last summer when one of its leaders said the SSA faces a “staffing and funding crisis” that could lead to “more Americans being denied the benefits they deserve.”

During a gathering on Capitol Hill in June, the AFGE noted that over the last decade, the number of Social Security beneficiaries has increased by 25% while the SSA’s operating budgets have decreased. Hiring has fallen by half in recent years, contributing to a shortage of workers that put SSA staffing levels at a 25-year low at the end of fiscal year 2022.

SSA data cited by the Federal News Network this week indicates that the agency’s workforce fell to a low of 56,423 in 2022. That number rebounded to 59,591 last year, though it is still down from the 2019 total and well below staffing levels from the early 2010s.

The AFGE hammered those points home again this week with its funding request.

“Baby boomers are turning age 65 at a rate of 10,000 a day and the number of beneficiaries is rapidly increasing, yet slashed budgets for SSA have meant the loss of 10,000 workers,” the group said in its funding proposal. “Cuts from the continuing resolution are forcing SSA to suspend new hires and limit overtime.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Union Calls For $20 Billion in Further Funding Over the Next Decade

The union is now calling for $20 billion in supplemental funding for the SSA over the next 10 years. That figure might seem large, but AFGE Council 220 president Jessica LaPointe said it’s needed to fix the SSA’s various issues.

“This is above and beyond anything that you would get in appropriations, but would allow SSA to revitalize beyond this limitation on administrative expenses that they keep [getting],” LaPointe said during a Social Security forum on Jan. 10. “You have to infuse the appropriate amount of resources into a government agency to get it operational and running properly. Without that funding, we’re going to be in this same position, year after year, of just barely meeting the public’s needs, if at all.”

Roughly $2.5 billion of AFGE’s proposal would go toward adding enough workers to return the SSA to staffing levels last seen in 2010. Another $3.2 billion would give workers more benefits with the aim of reducing attrition.

“This would allow SSA to provide the help with childcare and student loans that nearly every other federal agency offers, reinstate a popular vision assistance program for employees who suffer from using agency equipment, improve mental health support, and increase transit and parking subsidies to cover employee costs more effectively,” the AFGE stated.

Another $3 billion would be put toward modernizing the SSA’s technology, with $2 billion more funding improved security at field offices nationwide.

The challenge now is getting Congress to approve the request. That may be an uphill climb, considering that the Republican-led U.S. House has largely focused on cutting rather than boosting government spending.

Make Your Money Work for You