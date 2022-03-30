Stimulus Update 2022: Essential Workers In This State Will Receive $500 Checks

Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock / Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

The one-time Employee Premium Pay Program $500 payments will be delivered to 500,000 people in March in Massachusetts, with the first receivers being essential workers.

“Distribution of the first round of $500 payments for low-income workers under the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program is finally happening! I am glad that these essential workers who worked through the pandemic are getting a little help!” Sen. Pat Jehlen tweeted.

On December 13, 2021, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program. The Legislature allocated $460 million for premium payments to Massachusetts workers, which will distribute a $500 payment to 500,000 low-income workers across Massachusetts, according to the state’s website.

In order to be eligible, recipients must have:

Filed a 2020 tax return

Been a Massachusetts resident in 2020, or a part-year resident that lived in Massachusetts between March 10, 2020, and December 31, 2020

Earned income of at least $12,750 in 2020 employment compensation

Had a total household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level in 2020

All eligible individuals will automatically receive a check in the mail, according to the state’s website.

However, individuals who received unemployment compensation in 2020 will not be eligible for the first round of payments, nor will Commonwealth executive branch employees who received or will receive a one-time payment from the state as their employer.

The $12,750 income requirement equates to working 20 hours a week for 50 weeks at minimum wage as of 2020 ($12.75). For example, the maximum total income for a single filer with no dependents will be $38,280; a resident who files with a spouse and two dependents, or with no spouse and three dependents, could be eligible with a household income up to $78,600. Married filers can each be eligible, provided each independently qualifies, the website notes.

