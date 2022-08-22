GO in the Know: Free COVID Vaccines Could End, Best Airlines & Top Financial News for August 22

kupicoo / iStock.com

I just learned that the “dog days of summer” ended on August 11, but it still feels like we are in them to me. But, with back-to-school season in full swing, I guess it’s time to move on. Just make sure you read up on today’s top financial stories first.

The Big Lead: Free COVID-19 Vaccines for Americans Could End by Fall

The days of the government providing free COVID-19 vaccines are likely coming to an end — it’s just a matter of when and how. And it’s looking like we will know very soon.

Read the full story here

Travel Spotlight: What Are the Best Airlines for Reach, Reliability, Customer Experience and More?

The Points Guy has released its annual ranking of the best airlines. The report factored in reliability, reach, customer experience, loyalty and cost.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Student Loan Debt-Relief Scammer Ordered To Pay Back $822K

The FTC said it is sending thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to borrowers who lost money in a student loan debt-relief scam that operated under the name Student Advocates.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Creative Places To Store Excess Cash in Case of Emergency

Here are seven creative places to store your emergency cash, based on suggestions from various home and financial websites.

Check them out here

