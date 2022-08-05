GO in the Know: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide & Top Financial News for August 5
The Big Lead: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.
Business Spotlight: 17 States With Back-to-School Tax Holidays
Whether your back-to-school shopping list includes new tech or just new clothes, you might be able to save on your purchases if you live in one of these 17 states that have back-to-school tax holidays.
That’s Interesting: How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus
To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used IRS data to generate a state-by-state breakdown.
Bonus: Check Out GOBankingRates’ Small Business Spotlight 2022
In case you missed it, our 2022 Small Business Spotlight is live! Check out featured local businesses from across the United States and find out how you can support small businesses.
