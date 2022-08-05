Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide & Top Financial News for August 5

Heather Taylor

By Heather Taylor

GO in the Know 5
seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s (almost) time to start the weekend! Catch up on today’s top financial stories now before you head out. See you on Monday!

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: 17 States With Back-to-School Tax Holidays

Whether your back-to-school shopping list includes new tech or just new clothes, you might be able to save on your purchases if you live in one of these 17 states that have back-to-school tax holidays.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus

To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used IRS data to generate a state-by-state breakdown.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Check Out GOBankingRates’ Small Business Spotlight 2022

In case you missed it, our 2022 Small Business Spotlight is live! Check out featured local businesses from across the United States and find out how you can support small businesses.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.