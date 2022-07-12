GO in the Know: Dollar and Euro Are Equal, Amazon’s New Smart Cart & Top Financial News for July 12

Happy Amazon Prime Day, everyone! As you are searching for the best deals, take a moment to get the lowdown on today’s top financial stories, as well.

The Big Lead: Dollar and Euro Are Equal in Value for First Time in 20 Years

The dollar continued to strengthen against other currencies early Tuesday, reaching parity with the euro for the first time in two decades and hitting its strongest point against the British pound in more than two years.

Business Spotlight: Amazon & Whole Foods

Amazon announced it is making its new Dash Cart — a smart shopping cart — available at a Westford, Massachusetts Whole Foods Market store, which will be followed by a few additional Whole Foods Market stores and many Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.

That’s Interesting: 5 Ways Inflation Is Cooling Ahead of CPI Report

Investors and regulators alike are eagerly awaiting the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) data set to be released on July 13. In the meantime, there is “increasing evidence that inflation appears to be peaking if it hasn’t already.” So, what are the signs?

Bonus: 9 Ways To Get Your Federal Student Loan Discharged

With federal student loan payments set to resume on Sept. 1 following a two-year pause, millions of borrowers will soon have another budget expense to deal with — unless they can find other options.

