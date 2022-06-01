GO in the Know: Yellen Says She Was Wrong About Inflation, Musk Ends Remote Work & Top Financial News for June 1

June is already here, which means the Fourth of July is not far behind, then Labor Day, Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and the holiday season. If that’s not enough to make you go “whoa,” then maybe this lowdown on the top financial stories of the day will.

The Big Lead: Yellen Admits She Was Wrong About Inflation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded that she has been wrong about inflation and failed to anticipate how long it would last. Her comments come against the backdrop of soaring food and gas prices.

Business Spotlight: Tesla

Elon Musk is done with remote work. In a series of emails to Tesla employees on May 31, the richest man on the planet made it clear that he will no longer accept his executive staff working from home.

Well That’s Interesting: Gas Tax Holidays

Americans in New York, Georgia and Connecticut are about to see a little relief from high gas prices. But will it really make a difference?

Bonus: Best Costco Items To Buy in Bulk This Summer

Summer is the time for barbecues, parties and spending extra time outside, and Costco has you covered for all of your seasonal needs.

