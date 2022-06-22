Advertiser Disclosure
GO in the Know: Biden Wants Gas Tax Suspended, Fed Wants Inflation Down & Top Financial News for June 22

It’s National Kissing Day, but before you pucker up and give your loved ones a smooch, show some love to today’s top financial stories first.

The Big Lead: Biden Calls on Congress To Suspend Federal Gas Tax

President Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months to provide direct relief to American consumers who have been hit with what he calls “Putin’s Price Hike.” The White House is also calling on states to take similar action.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Twitter

Twitter’s board recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the $44 billion sale of the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but he’s still saying there are “a few unresolved matters.”

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Fed Committed To Bringing Inflation Down

Just one week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is strongly committed to bringing inflation down and anticipated that “ongoing rate increases will be appropriate.”

Read the full story here

Bonus: Earn a $10 Amazon Credit Ahead of Prime Day

If you’re planning to shop on Amazon Prime Day, you can earn $10 by participating in Amazon’s Stampcard promo from now until July 13.

Read the full story here

