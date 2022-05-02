GO in the Know: Teacher Appreciation Week Deals & Top Financial News for May 2

Holy mackerel, it’s May! Welcome to the final full month of spring, and another full week of important financial stories you need to know. GOBankingRates has the lowdown for you right here.

The Big Lead: Teacher Appreciation Week

In honor of America’s educators, May 3 has been dubbed National Teachers’ Day. In further recognition of the efforts of teachers across the nation, this whole week (May 2 through May 6) is known as Teacher Appreciation Week. To help celebrate teachers, many companies are offering deals, discounts and freebies to drum up business.

Business Spotlight: Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is sticking with its Frontier merger. Spirit announced it had unanimously rejected the “unsolicited proposal received from JetBlue Airways,” saying it does not constitute a “superior proposal” as defined in Spirit’s merger agreement.

Well That’s Interesting: End of Paid COVID Leave at Amazon

One of the top perks for COVID-era Amazon workers is coming to an end, as the online retail giant told U.S.-based staff on Saturday that it will end paid time-off for employees with the virus.

Bonus: Which ‘Harry Potter’ Star Is the Richest?

Fans of the Harry Potter books and movies are probably already aware that May 2 is International Harry Potter Day. In the spirit of all things wizarding, we sourced data from Celebrity Net Worth to determine which of the six most famous and beloved Harry Potter stars is the richest.

