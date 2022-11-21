Child Tax Credit’s Future, Recession Fears by Generation & Top Financial News for Nov. 21, 2022

kupicoo / iStock.com

Call it a happy coincidence — after an 8-year wait, the U.S. men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup, and it also happens to be World Television Day. So fire up your TVs and check out the action, but don’t forget to take a look at today’s top financial stories too.

The Big Lead: Some Argue Now Is the Best Chance To Expand the Child Tax Credit

With Republicans set to take over the U.S. House beginning in January 2023, Congressional Democrats have a short window to advance their agenda — including passing legislation to expand the child tax credit. Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: When To Anticipate Receiving December 2022 Benefits

There’s only one more payment left to go until Social Security recipients receive bigger checks next year. In October, the Social Security Administration announced that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 8.7% — the biggest boost in 41 years. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Recession Fears by Generation — Who Is Most Confident in Their Jobs?

According to a new survey, a surprising 90% of Gen Z-ers (ages 18-24) polled feel they are financially prepared for an economic downturn — even though 84% of Gen Z respondents believe that a recession will lead to layoffs. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: 10 Best Costco Appetizers & Finger Foods To Buy for the Holidays

Here are some great Costco appetizer ideas to add to your shopping list as you stock up for your holiday feast (some are even frozen so they can keep through the end of the year). Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates