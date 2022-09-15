GO in the Know: Serious Student Loans Question, Sam’s Club Deal & Top Financial News for Sept. 15

Obradovic / iStock.com

While football fans may be excited about the first “Thursday Night Football” game to be broadcast on Amazon Prime tonight, our bet is that financial news fans are just as excited about this roundup or today’s top stories.

The Big Lead: Are Student Loans Forgiven After Death?

With all the talk surrounding President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, it’s easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes to their student debts. For instance, what happens to federal student loans when a beneficiary dies? Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Sam’s Club Plus Membership Is Now Half Off

You can snag a Sam’s Club Plus membership for half its price, but you’ll have to act fast as the promotion ends in two days — and then the cost of membership is set to go up next month. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away To Fight Climate Change

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced he is giving away the $3 billion company to fight climate change by transferring all the voting stocks to a trust. He said, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” Read the full story here

Bonus: BJ’s Announces the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 Holiday Season

With Santa and the elves toiling away at the North Pole following summer vacation, it’s a good time to sneak a glance at the BJ’s Wholesale Club website for ideas on popular toys. The company released its list of the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. They include the usual dolls and trucks along with various other playthings. Read the full story here

