GO in the Know: Record COLA Increase Expected, Railroad Strike Averted & Top Financial News for Sept. 16

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

It’s Friday and National Guacamole Day. The ultimate pre-weekend win-win! Grab your chips for dipping, but don’t veg out until you’ve had the chance to catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Social Security COLA Increase of 8.7% Expected

The Senior Citizens League said it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Railroad Strike Temporarily Averted

The already uncertain U.S. economy avoided what could have been a disaster when freight rail companies and unions reached a tentative agreement to avoid a railroad strike — something many feared would throw the economy into chaos. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: These US Counties Have Unusually High Property Taxes — But Why?

While homeowners across the U.S. are obliged to pay taxes on their property every year, the discrepancies between what they pay in each state — and within the same state — vary extensively. Read the full story here

Bonus: Which State Gave Out the Biggest Stimulus Check Payments This Year?

Sixteen states issued stimulus payments in 2022. Here’s a look at what the states gave out, ranked from the most to the least generous maximum payment. Read the full story here

