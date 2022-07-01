Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

When Oil Prices Go Down, Why Don’t Gas Prices Follow?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA - Mar 26, 2019: A Walmart gas station.
hapabapa / Getty Images

One of the biggest factors influencing gas prices is the cost of crude oil. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the cost of the raw material accounted for 59% of the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in May. However, it isn’t the only thing driving gas and diesel prices.

See: Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022
Uber Lost and Found Index 2022: The Strangest (and Most Common) Items People Leave Behind

The cost of gas is influenced by Middle Eastern politics, refinery capacity, government policy and war, reports Bloomberg. After war broke out in Ukraine in February, the U.S. announced plans to embargo Russian energy exports. The price of crude oil climbed to over $100 per barrel. This also happened at a time when global oil production was still recovering from disruptions during the pandemic. 

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Bloomberg noted that some major producers struggled to increase supply, which made it difficult to replace Russian oil. Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil, reports The New York Times, and accounts for about one in 10 barrels on the global market. Officials from Saudi Arabia and the U.S. also blamed rising prices on a lack of refining infrastructure. This causes prices to rise faster than crude oil.

Make Your Money Work for You

To help ease this crisis, the Biden administration asked U.S. oil companies and other producers to increase output, but refinery shutdowns caused by the pandemic are not so easy to rectify. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. lost more than 1 million barrels a day of capacity between 2019 and 2022. Large investments necessary to keep these facilities online have become more difficult to secure.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
POLL: Do You Think a Gas Tax Holiday Would Make a Difference on Your Wallet?

If supply can’t be increased, then higher prices might curb demand, says Bloomberg, which could cause prices to ultimately fall.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.