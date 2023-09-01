Advertiser Disclosure
Are Money Orders Refundable?

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo
Money orders, considered a safer alternative to checks or cash, are a preferred payment method for many due to their security and certainty. But what happens when you purchase a money order and then find yourself not needing it, or your money order was lost or stolen?

Are money orders refundable? Here’s what you need to know.

Understanding Money Orders

A money order is a prepaid payment method where the buyer pays the issuer the amount they wish to send, plus a service fee. Upon payment, the issuer provides a paper money order to the buyer, which can be handed over to the recipient as a guaranteed form of payment.

Because the amount is prepaid, money orders are considered more secure than personal checks, which could bounce due to insufficient funds.

Can You Get a Refund for a Money Order?

Money orders are refundable, but obtaining a refund isn’t always straightforward. The ease with which you can get a refund depends on several factors:

The issuer. Different institutions have varying policies when it comes to money order refunds. Whether you purchased your money order from the post office, a bank, or a retail store can influence the refund process.

Completion status. If the money order has not been cashed, it’s easier to secure a refund. However, if it was cashed, retrieving your money could get complicated.

Receipts and proof. Always retain your receipt when purchasing a money order. Most issuers require the original receipt to initiate the refund process. Without it, obtaining a refund becomes challenging and could result in a denial.

How to Get a Money Order Refund

If you find yourself needing a money order refund, follow these steps:

Fill out a refund request. Go to the location where you originally purchased the money order. Most places will require you to fill out a form, detailing why you are requesting a refund. The form might ask for specifics like the money order’s serial number, issue date, and amount. This is where your receipt becomes invaluable.

Pay a fee. There’s usually a fee associated with requesting a money order refund. The amount varies based on the issuer but is typically a fraction of the original service charge.

Submit the original money order and receipt. Submit the unused money order and your receipt. Afterwards, you’ll need to be patient because it could take several weeks for the institution to investigate and process your refund.

When Refunds Get Complicated

There are situations where securing a refund could become complicated:

Lost or stolen money orders. If you’ve lost your money order or believe it was stolen, it’s crucial to report it immediately. While you can still attempt to secure a refund, the process becomes longer, and you’ll usually be required to pay a higher fee.

Cashed money orders. If someone has already cashed the money order, the issuer will usually refuse a refund. In cases where you suspect fraud, it’s advisable to file a report with law enforcement.

Final Take

Money orders are a secure and trusted form of payment, but life’s unpredictability means there’s a chance you might need to request a refund. While money orders are refundable, the process is not always simple. Always keep the receipt and be prepared for potential fees and wait times. And remember, the sooner you start the refund process, the smoother the process tends to be.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

