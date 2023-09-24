Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Boomer on a Budget? Use These 5 Benchmarks To Determine If You’re in a Good Place Financially

3 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
Happy senior man and woman couple sitting, smiling and laughing on a sunny beach.
dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your 60s should be a time where you begin to unwind and savor the fruits of your labor — and not spend time stressing over money and investments.

Setting yourself up for retirement should take center stage as you begin looking at your financial portfolio. This can allow you to see if you’re doing better than expected or still need to do some work to get where you want to be.

Here are some signs to help you determine whether you’re doing well financially in your 60s or need to make some improvements to hit your goals.

1. You Have a Well-Funded Retirement Account

Whether you’re still working or have retired early, having a 401(k) is a key component to your financial health. Having saved and invested enough money over the course of your working years will go a long way toward helping you maintain your desired lifestyle during retirement. 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Depending on your needs, you can choose to keep your 401(k) invested and let your money grow or begin taking distributions from the age of 59 1/2 years to help you cover expenses, per FinanceBuzz. 

2. You’re On a Debt-Free Track

Credit card debt can feel like a giant weight on your shoulders, depleting you both mentally and physically. While high interest rates can make it seem impossible to get ahead, organizations like National Debt Relief can help you pay off debt, negotiate with major credit cards — and do so with one simple monthly payment. 

3. You’ve Paid Off Your Home

There is possibly no greater sense of relief than making that last payment on your dream house. Owning your own place in your 60s provides greater financial security as you won’t be making mortgage payments long into retirement. Paying off your home also means that you’ll have more cash available each month for investing or other expenses.

4. You’ve Spoken to a Financial Advisor

Retirement is a major financial milestone, and it’s crucial to ensure you have enough savings and investments to support your desired lifestyle. When seeking one out, make sure to find someone who specializes in retirement portfolios. They’ll be able to offer a supportive way to help you evaluate your resources and create a plan to achieve your retirement goals. It’s essential to find an advisor who understands your specific needs and can tailor their advice accordingly.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

5. You can enjoy much-deserved leisure

It can be tricky knowing whether you’re headed on the right financial path or not, but one major benchmark is the ability to let loose and enjoy yourself. If you’re not worried about paying for that dream vacation to the Bahamas or achieving other big-ticket items, then you’re in good shape. 

Keep in mind that it’s always a good idea to regularly check in with your budget and financial portfolio so you can maintain greater peace of mind and live your 60s to the fullest.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Are You Richer Than You Think? 8 Key Signs You’re Wealthier Than Most Americans

Wealth

Are You Richer Than You Think? 8 Key Signs You're Wealthier Than Most Americans

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why You’ll Actually Save More Money by Buying Expensive (It’s Not Just for the Wealthy)

Wealth

Here's Why You'll Actually Save More Money by Buying Expensive (It's Not Just for the Wealthy)

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

Money

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Best Advice to Entrepreneurs for Building a Successful Business

Money

Warren Buffett's Best Advice to Entrepreneurs for Building a Successful Business

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: The US Job Market Is Reversing — 3 New Rules for Keeping Your Job

Money

Jaspreet Singh: The US Job Market Is Reversing -- 3 New Rules for Keeping Your Job

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Midwest Cities For Retired Couples Living on Just Social Security

Money

10 Best Midwest Cities For Retired Couples Living on Just Social Security

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How These 11 Celebrities Spent Their First Paychecks

Wealth

How These 11 Celebrities Spent Their First Paychecks

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2023: 9 Things Boomers Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $500,000

Money

Retirement 2023: 9 Things Boomers Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $500,000

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Understand These 3 Things To Maximize Your Salary

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Understand These 3 Things To Maximize Your Salary

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Financial Challenges Your First 10 Years of Retirement Will Bring

Money

7 Financial Challenges Your First 10 Years of Retirement Will Bring

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Prioritize an Emergency Fund Over Retirement or a House? Experts Weigh In

Money

Should You Prioritize an Emergency Fund Over Retirement or a House? Experts Weigh In

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Secrets You Should Keep From Friends and Family if You Want To Stay Rich

Wealth

Financial Secrets You Should Keep From Friends and Family if You Want To Stay Rich

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Major Class Action Settlements: Is the Cash Worth Claiming?

Money

10 Major Class Action Settlements: Is the Cash Worth Claiming?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Financial Shortcuts More Likely To Make You Poor Than Rich, According to Experts

Money

5 Financial Shortcuts More Likely To Make You Poor Than Rich, According to Experts

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!