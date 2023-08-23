Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Suze Orman Warns: ‘Don’t Park’ Money in Digital Payments Apps

2 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Picture Perfect/Shutterstock (1142805g)Suze OrmanHuman Rights Campaign Gala, Los Angeles, America - 13 Mar 2010.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock / Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Digital payment apps like Venmo, Apple Pay, and Cash App are convenient to make online purchases or transfer money quickly to family and friends.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
Find: 4 Best Money Lessons From Elon Musk

But financial expert Suze Orman, via a recent LinkedIn Pulse post, warned readers not to park their money in these apps. Instead, transfer funds in only when you need them.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) agrees it’s not a good idea to store your money in most peer-to-peer payment apps. That’s because these companies are not banks or credit unions, so the money held there is not backed by FDIC or NCUA insurance.

Even more concerning is that 85% of Gen Z consumers aged 18 to 29 use these payment apps regularly. They might not be aware that their money is not insured. In 2022, more than $893 billion flowed through payment apps.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

While it’s unlikely anything will happen to these platforms, it is safer to keep your funds in a federally insured institution. If your bank or credit union fails, your money is protected for up to $250,000 per account holder, per type of account.

There are a few exceptions, however. If you deposit your money in PayPal Savings to earn 4.3% interest, the money held in savings is backed up to $250,000 by Synchrony Bank. However, unless you transfer your funds to PayPal Savings, you won’t get this protection.

In her LinkedIn post, Orman pointed out that it’s just as easy to transfer money to/from your bank or credit union with just a click or two. In most cases, you can pay people through the app using funds in your linked bank account. This is a better idea than storing money in an app that isn’t FDIC insured.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

August 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in August 2023

Money

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in August 2023

August 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Start These Businesses Now To Be Rich in 10 Years

Money

Start These Businesses Now To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here Are the Ways Americans Are Protecting Themselves From Identity Theft (and How They Are Falling Short)

Money

Here Are the Ways Americans Are Protecting Themselves From Identity Theft (and How They Are Falling Short)

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Help Protect Yourself Online: 6 Best Strategies to Safeguard Against Online Fraud

Money

Help Protect Yourself Online: 6 Best Strategies to Safeguard Against Online Fraud

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Best Ways To Stay Safer From Identity Theft When You’re Online

Money

5 Best Ways To Stay Safer From Identity Theft When You're Online

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 High-Paying Jobs That Require a Lot of Experience, but Shouldn’t

Money

5 High-Paying Jobs That Require a Lot of Experience, but Shouldn't

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here Are the Top 10 Ways Americans Waste Money

Money

Grant Cardone: Here Are the Top 10 Ways Americans Waste Money

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: Here Are 6 Luxury Goods That Are Well Worth the Money

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires: Here Are 6 Luxury Goods That Are Well Worth the Money

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Workers Now Expect Salaries of Almost $80K a Year — 8 Jobs To Look For

Money

Workers Now Expect Salaries of Almost $80K a Year -- 8 Jobs To Look For

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Luxury Concierge Services Used by the Very Wealthy

Wealth

10 Best Luxury Concierge Services Used by the Very Wealthy

August 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Is How Much Money Every Age Group Loses to Scams

Money

This Is How Much Money Every Age Group Loses to Scams

August 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home

Money

10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home

August 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Money Myths Broke People Believe

Money

Dave Ramsey: 10 Money Myths Broke People Believe

August 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says To Follow These 3 Financial Rules of Thumb: ‘I Promise You, Your Life Will Change’

Money

Suze Orman Says To Follow These 3 Financial Rules of Thumb: 'I Promise You, Your Life Will Change'

August 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Does Peddle Work and Is It a Legitimate Way To Sell Your Car?

Money

How Does Peddle Work and Is It a Legitimate Way To Sell Your Car?

August 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!