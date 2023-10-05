Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

10 States Where Real Estate Agents Make the Most Money

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Portrait of an African American real estate agent at the door of a house for sale and looking at the camera smiling.
andresr / Getty Images

In the undulating realm of the American housing market, the value of real estate and the incomes of those facilitating its sale are subjects of prevalent discourse. The last few years have witnessed a notable surge in home prices, maneuvering real estate agents into an intriguing financial spotlight.

Given the soaring prices and robust market activity, one might ponder: In which states are real estate agents harvesting the most financial gain? Let’s embark on a journey through the top states where these individuals are maximizing their earning potentials.

New Hampshire: A Picturesque Profit

Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

In the scenic expanses of New Hampshire, real estate agents find themselves enveloped not only in natural beauty but also lucrative earnings. Boasting an average salary of $94,810, agents here navigate through a market that balances rural charm and burgeoning urban areas, providing diverse opportunities for high-stake sales.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

New York: The Sky-High Earnings of the Skyline

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

The emblematic skyline of New York is synonymous with a real estate market that is perpetually buzzing. Agents here, pocketing an average of $93,950 annually, grapple with one of the nation’s most competitive and high-stakes environments, where every square foot translates to premium prices and commissions.

New Jersey: Affluence Across the Hudson

Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

Gleaning an average salary of $82,090, New Jersey’s real estate agents capitalize on the state’s extensive suburban affluence and its proximity to New York City. The local market allows agents to navigate through a dynamic landscape of residential and commercial properties, thereby amplifying their earning potential.

Colorado: Prosperity Amidst the Peaks

Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

In the breathtaking landscapes of Colorado, where the real estate market intertwines with bountiful nature and burgeoning cities, agents relish an average salary of $79,610. The state’s vibrant market is fueled by an influx of residents and businesses, offering agents myriad opportunities to enhance their earnings.

Massachusetts: Historical Wealth

Lawrence is a city in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States, on the Merrimack River.

In Massachusetts, where history and modernity coalesce, real estate agents engage with a multifaceted market. Drawing an average salary of $79,060, agents here balance transactions of historical properties, upscale urban residences, and suburban homes, diversifying their income sources.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

California: Sunny Prospects in Sales

Aerial view of Downey in Suburban Southern California stock photo

California, synonymous with golden beaches and a golden standard of living, presents its real estate agents with a sunlit path to prosperity. With an average salary of $77,430, agents in the Golden State navigate through one of the country’s most affluent and dynamic housing markets.

Texas: The Lone Star Earnings

cropped-Austin-Texas-iStock-586367372.jpg

In the expansive terrains of Texas, real estate agents, averaging salaries of $77,320, maneuver through a market characterized by vast urban development and sprawling suburban growth, offering varied avenues for substantial transactions and commissions.

Wyoming: Wealth in Wilderness

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming, where the wilderness whispers tales of adventure, also narrates stories of financial success for real estate agents. With an average annual paycheck of $74,820, agents here explore a market that intertwines luxury properties and expansive ranches, each with its unique clientele.

Nevada: Betting on Lucrative Deals

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Nevada, the state of dazzling cities and desert wonders, real estate agents – enjoying an average salary of $73,990 – place their bets on a market that dances between vibrant city properties and serene suburban homes, amplifying opportunities for profitable dealings.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Mississippi: A Surprising Entrant

Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

Mississippi, an unexpected contender, embraces real estate agents with an average salary of $72,900. The juxtaposition of its position amid the top 10 and its status as the state with the lowest median household income unveils a compelling narrative about the local real estate market’s unique dynamics.

As we traverse through these states, it becomes evident that the prosperity of real estate agents is interwoven with local market characteristics, geographical allure, and demographic dynamics. From the dense urban jungles of New York to the expansive terrains of Wyoming, agents harness their expertise to navigate through varied markets, securing financial success in diverse environments. It’s a captivating exploration of how regional variances sculpt opportunities and how professionals in the same industry experience divergent financial landscapes across the nation.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

3 Biggest Money Mistakes Made by Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z

Money

3 Biggest Money Mistakes Made by Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation — Here’s What To Do About It

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation -- Here's What To Do About It

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

When You Should Get Your Cash Out of the Banks

Money

When You Should Get Your Cash Out of the Banks

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Short Books that Leave You with A Huge Financial IQ

Money

7 Short Books that Leave You with A Huge Financial IQ

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Should Save for Retirement If You Want To Travel the World

Money

Here's How Much You Should Save for Retirement If You Want To Travel the World

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October 2023

Money

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October 2023

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 18: How Dark Web Users Hack Accounts for Fraud and How To Keep Your Money Safe with Visa’s Michael Jabbara

Money

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 18: How Dark Web Users Hack Accounts for Fraud and How To Keep Your Money Safe with Visa's Michael Jabbara

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Automating Your Savings Will Help You Build Wealth

Money

How Automating Your Savings Will Help You Build Wealth

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Go From Broke in Your 40s to a Millionaire in Your 50s: 8 ‘Late Start’ Retirement Tips

Money

How To Go From Broke in Your 40s to a Millionaire in Your 50s: 8 'Late Start' Retirement Tips

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Best and Worst Side Hustles

Money

Rachel Cruze: Best and Worst Side Hustles

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Money

The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America

Money

Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

Wealth

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Gen Z’s Lofty Savings Goals: Nearly 15% Hope To Save Over $20k This Year

Money

Gen Z's Lofty Savings Goals: Nearly 15% Hope To Save Over $20k This Year

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Money

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Millennial Misconceptions About Estate Planning Debunked

Money

5 Millennial Misconceptions About Estate Planning Debunked

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!