53% of Women Plan To Quit Their Jobs in the Next Two Years Due to Burnout

The Great Resignation is set to continue for women, as a new survey finds that more than half of them plan to quit their job within the next two years, due to widespread burnout.

The new Deloitte report, “Women @ Work 2022: A Global Outlook,” released April 26, finds that 53% of women say their stress levels are higher than they were a year ago, and almost half say they feel burned out.

In turn, 40% of women actively looking for a new employer cited it as the main driver for the change and only 10% plan to stay with their current employer for more than five years.

In addition, half of the women rated their mental health as poor or very poor. And while one-third have taken time off work because of mental-health challenges, only 43% say they feel comfortable talking about mental-health concerns in the workplace, the survey notes.

The survey also underscores that in this “new normal” of hybrid work, 60% of women report they have already felt excluded.

“Despite the fact that many employers have implemented new ways of working designed to improve flexibility, our research shows that the new arrangements run the risk of excluding the very people who could most benefit from them, with the majority of the women we polled having experienced exclusion when working in a hybrid environment,” Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader, said in a press release. “The number of women reporting increased stress and burnout is of significant concern, and employers are struggling to address it as seen by the fact that burnout is the top driver for those women currently looking for new employment. The findings of this research show the importance of actions beyond policy–those that truly address and embed wellbeing, flexibility, and a respectful and inclusive ‘everyday culture’.”

A Pew Research study notes that the COVID-19 pandemic set off nearly unprecedented churn in the U.S. labor market and that the nation’s “quit rate” reached a 20-year high last November. The Pew study finds that workers who quit a job cite low pay, no opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work as the top reasons for quitting.

Another key finding of the survey is that women in ethnic minority groups are more likely to feel burned out than their counterparts in the ethnic majority of their country. They are also significantly more likely to report experiencing exclusion from informal interactions, with 15% vs. 10%, and feeling patronized, with 9% vs. 2%.

Finally, levels of burnout vary across professional levels as well, with 61% of women in middle-management roles and younger women- those aged 18 to 25- reporting that they feel burned out.

“Building and maintaining a truly inclusive culture should be at the forefront of every corporate agenda,” Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer, said in the release. “This means organizations need to address burnout, make mental wellbeing a priority, and approach hybrid working with inclusive and flexible policies that actually work for women. There is a unique opportunity to build upon the progress already made to ensure women of all backgrounds can thrive in an equitable and inclusive workplace.”

