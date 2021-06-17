25 Tried-and-True Jobs That Will Last Through Any Recession

Due to the pandemic, many industries have struggled in 2020. The retail, restaurant and travel and leisure industries, in particular, have been hit hard as a result of lockdowns and social distancing requirements. Millions of Americans have been laid off and the unemployment rate, though steadily improving, is still at just under 8%.

Find Out: 8 Industries That Are Thriving -- and Have Millennials To Thank

Read: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

If you're among the many individuals who've had their professional lives upended, you might be asking yourself: When it comes to a recession, is any job safe?

Well, no job is truly recession-proof, but there are certain industries that will provide better job security than others. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates identified five sectors -- and several jobs within those sectors -- that fared better during the Great Recession of December 2007 through June 2009 and should see lower unemployment rates than other sectors if the economy falls deeper into a recession.

If you're in one of the worst jobs during a recession, you might want to consider looking for a new job in one of these industries.