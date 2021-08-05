Amid Delta Surge, Vanguard Offers Employees $1000 to Get Vaccine

Studio CJ / Getty Images

Vanguard, one of the world’s largest investment management companies with $8 billion in assets under management, is offering $1000 for its employees to get the COVID vaccine.

See: NYC Is First in the Nation to Require Proof of Vaccine for Most Indoor Activities — How Will It Affect Businesses?

Find: Amazing Perks These 10 Companies Offer Employees

In a statement sent to GOBankingRates, a Vanguard spokesperson said that the $1,000 incentive applies to U.S. crew who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1.

“Vanguard recognizes vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus and strongly encourages crew to be vaccinated. As such, we are offering a vaccine incentive for crew who provide COVID-19 vaccination proof. The incentive recognizes crew who have taken the time to protect themselves, each other and our communities by being vaccinated,” the spokesperson said.

Following the surge in the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks. Last week, the CDC recommended for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

See: Target, Walmart and 5 More Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges

Find: 7 Areas Where You Should Continue to Be Financially Conservative While the Economy Recovers

More From Your Money

Since then, several companies have taken new steps to address recommendations.

Some retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Apple, are reverting to requiring masks. Many of these chains had dropped the masks requirements in May.

In addition, an increasing number of employers, including Google, are mandating vaccines in order to return to work. Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to employees last week, sharing two updated company policies. First, anyone coming to work on Google campuses will need to be vaccinated. The policy is being rolled out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months, according to the memo. Secondly, the company said it was extending its global voluntary work-from-home policy through Oct. 18.

See: Google, Netflix and More to Require Vaccines for Workers — Is Your Company on This Growing List?

Find: Why Paying Attention to the Economic Sentiment Index Can Help You Prepare for the Future

Other companies mandating the vaccine include Facebook, Lyft, Netflix and Union Square Hospitality Group.

The pace of vaccinations has been stalling for a while, but yesterday, Walgreens said it had administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccinations across the U.S., as demand has increased more than 30% in some key areas and testing has more than doubled. States that have seen the most notable growth in vaccination rates include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The retailer also now requires that all U.S. team members wear face covers and everyone at support offices be vaccinated, according to a statement.

More From Your Money

“The recent increase in COVID-19 levels, particularly the Delta variant, is driving greater demand for vaccines and testing across Walgreens stores,” according to the statement.

More From GOBankingRates