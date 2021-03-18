The Best and Worst Things About Working From Home

In March 2020, 46% of organizations implemented a work-from-home policy because of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Willis Towers Watson — a percentage that has likely increased since then as experts have advised people to social distance as much as possible.

Many workers already have experience with remote work — as of 2016, 43% of American workers were working remotely, at least sometimes, according to a Gallup poll — but for some, this is a novel experience. While there certainly are benefits of working from home, you’ll also want to check out some drawbacks to working outside of an office.