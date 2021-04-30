These Are the Hottest Careers for Entry-Level Workers

Remote work options rank a close second behind salary when it comes to what entry-level jobseekers consider as they graduate college and prepare to enter the workforce, according to a new survey from FlexJobs.

While 76% look at salary as the main consideration, 71% listed remote work options and work-life balance as top factors they look at when evaluating a position. In fact, remote work options are so important as we shift to a post-pandemic era, that 24% of those polled said they would take a pay cut to work from home, and 32% said they would give up some vacation time.

So what fields or positions have the best prospects for remote work as well as plenty of job listings available for those entering the workforce or changing careers?

FlexJobs analyzed more than 50 career categories in its database to find out, according to a recent press release issued by the online job listing website. Based on the research, the top 10 positions for entry-level remote workers are:

Customer Service

Call Center

Administrative

Accounting & Finance

Medical & Health

Bilingual

Sales

Data entry

Computer & IT

HR & Recruiting

HR & Recruiting, sales, and call-center positions for entry level workers have grown by at least 25% since January 2021, FlexJobs reports.

“While hiring isn’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels, the overall job market is gaining momentum, and that includes a stronger remote job market as well,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “And fortunately, remote work can remove the geographic limitations to a job search, so focusing on work-from-home jobs can also significantly increase access to potential job opportunities.”

