Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

These Are the Hottest Careers for Entry-Level Workers

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

April 30, 2021
Woman customer support operator with headset and smiling. - Imag
tsyhun / Shutterstock.com

Remote work options rank a close second behind salary when it comes to what entry-level jobseekers consider as they graduate college and prepare to enter the workforce, according to a new survey from FlexJobs. 

Find Out: The Most and Least Expensive States to Work From Home
Learn More: What Will Happen to These Cities If Remote Work Becomes the Norm?

While 76% look at salary as the main consideration, 71% listed remote work options and work-life balance as top factors they look at when evaluating a position. In fact, remote work options are so important as we shift to a post-pandemic era, that 24% of those polled said they would take a pay cut to work from home, and 32% said they would give up some vacation time. 

So what fields or positions have the best prospects for remote work as well as plenty of job listings available for those entering the workforce or changing careers?  

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

FlexJobs analyzed more than 50 career categories in its database to find out, according to a recent press release issued by the online job listing website. Based on the research, the top 10 positions for entry-level remote workers are: 

  • Customer Service
  • Call Center
  • Administrative
  • Accounting & Finance
  • Medical & Health
  • Bilingual
  • Sales
  • Data entry
  • Computer & IT
  • HR & Recruiting

HR & Recruiting, sales, and call-center positions for entry level workers have grown by at least 25% since January 2021, FlexJobs reports. 

Check Out: 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
Read Next: You’re Not Imagining It – WFH Creates Longer Workdays, Harvard Researchers Say

“While hiring isn’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels, the overall job market is gaining momentum, and that includes a stronger remote job market as well,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “And fortunately, remote work can remove the geographic limitations to a job search, so focusing on work-from-home jobs can also significantly increase access to potential job opportunities.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
These Are the Hottest Careers for Entry-Level Workers
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.