25 Companies Laying Off the Most People Thanks to Coronavirus

American Airlines

Number of layoffs: 40,000

In August, the world’s largest airline said that it needed to reduce its workforce by “at least” 40,000 employees according to CNN. 12,000 employees agreed to leave the company voluntarily via buyout and early retirement packages. 11,000 people agreed to be furloughed starting in October, when federal payroll aid would run out. But even with those sacrifices, leadership said further cuts would need to be made.

Though no formal numbers have been released, American leadership said that 19,000 more people would have to be “involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company” once the federal aid expired on October first.