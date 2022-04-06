Glassdoor’s Top 25 Highest Paying Internships All Compensate Over $6K a Month
Internships are used for a wide variety of placements in businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies; however, some stand out more than others when it comes to pay.
According to Glassdoor’s annual 25 Highest Paying Internships list, tech roles and tech companies offer the highest paying internships. Glassdoor analyzed the median monthly base pay of salaries from current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021 and February 12, 2022.
Here is the list of Glassdoor’s 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2022, based on median monthly pay:
- Roblox (Tech) — $9,667
- Uber (Tech) — $8,333
- Capital One (Finance) — $8,333
- Salesforce (Tech) — $8,167
- Amazon (Tech) — $8,000
- Meta (Tech) — $8,000
- NVIDIA (Tech) –$8,000
- LinkedIn (Tech) — $7,500
- HubSpot (Tech) — $7,500
- Expedia Group (Tech) — $7,500
- Microsoft (Tech) — $7,366
- Oracle (Tech) — $7,250
- Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,125
- Deutsche Bank (Finance) — $7,083
- Apple (Tech) — $7,000
- Intuit (Tech) — $7,000
- Susquehanna International Group/SIG (Finance) — $7,000
- BlackRock (Finance) — $6,917
- eBay (Tech) — $6,833
- J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $6,667
- Citi (Finance) — $6,667
- PayPal (Tech) — $6,667
- Palo Alto Networks (Tech) — $6,667
- American Express (Finance) — $6,500
- Google (Tech) — $6,454
Although many internship roles were highly-compensated, the remote work environment had a negative impact on Glassdoor reviews.
During the summer of 2020, 58% of interns mentioned remote work negatively in their Glassdoor reviews and in 2021, that number jumped to 70%. Many interns said they had difficulty communicating and connecting in a remote environment.
