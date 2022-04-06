Advertiser Disclosure
Glassdoor’s Top 25 Highest Paying Internships All Compensate Over $6K a Month

Internships are used for a wide variety of placements in businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies; however, some stand out more than others when it comes to pay.

According to Glassdoor’s annual 25 Highest Paying Internships list, tech roles and tech companies offer the highest paying internships. Glassdoor analyzed the median monthly base pay of salaries from current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021 and February 12, 2022.

Here is the list of Glassdoor’s 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2022, based on median monthly pay:

  1. Roblox (Tech) — $9,667
  2. Uber (Tech) — $8,333
  3. Capital One (Finance) — $8,333
  4. Salesforce (Tech) — $8,167
  5. Amazon (Tech) — $8,000
  6. Meta (Tech) — $8,000
  7. NVIDIA (Tech) –$8,000
  8. LinkedIn (Tech) — $7,500
  9. HubSpot (Tech) — $7,500
  10. Expedia Group (Tech) — $7,500
  11. Microsoft (Tech) — $7,366
  12. Oracle (Tech) — $7,250
  13. Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,125
  14. Deutsche Bank (Finance) — $7,083
  15. Apple (Tech) — $7,000
  16. Intuit (Tech) — $7,000
  17. Susquehanna International Group/SIG (Finance) — $7,000
  18. BlackRock (Finance) — $6,917
  19. eBay (Tech) — $6,833
  20. J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $6,667
  21. Citi (Finance) — $6,667
  22. PayPal (Tech) — $6,667
  23. Palo Alto Networks (Tech) — $6,667
  24. American Express (Finance) — $6,500
  25. Google (Tech) — $6,454
Although many internship roles were highly-compensated, the remote work environment had a negative impact on Glassdoor reviews.

During the summer of 2020, 58% of interns mentioned remote work negatively in their Glassdoor reviews and in 2021, that number jumped to 70%. Many interns said they had difficulty communicating and connecting in a remote environment.

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

