Glassdoor’s Top 25 Highest Paying Internships All Compensate Over $6K a Month

gorodenkoff / iStock.com

Internships are used for a wide variety of placements in businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies; however, some stand out more than others when it comes to pay.

According to Glassdoor’s annual 25 Highest Paying Internships list, tech roles and tech companies offer the highest paying internships. Glassdoor analyzed the median monthly base pay of salaries from current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021 and February 12, 2022.

Here is the list of Glassdoor’s 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2022, based on median monthly pay:

Roblox (Tech) — $9,667 Uber (Tech) — $8,333 Capital One (Finance) — $8,333 Salesforce (Tech) — $8,167 Amazon (Tech) — $8,000 Meta (Tech) — $8,000 NVIDIA (Tech) –$8,000 LinkedIn (Tech) — $7,500 HubSpot (Tech) — $7,500 Expedia Group (Tech) — $7,500 Microsoft (Tech) — $7,366 Oracle (Tech) — $7,250 Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,125 Deutsche Bank (Finance) — $7,083 Apple (Tech) — $7,000 Intuit (Tech) — $7,000 Susquehanna International Group/SIG (Finance) — $7,000 BlackRock (Finance) — $6,917 eBay (Tech) — $6,833 J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $6,667 Citi (Finance) — $6,667 PayPal (Tech) — $6,667 Palo Alto Networks (Tech) — $6,667 American Express (Finance) — $6,500 Google (Tech) — $6,454

Although many internship roles were highly-compensated, the remote work environment had a negative impact on Glassdoor reviews.

During the summer of 2020, 58% of interns mentioned remote work negatively in their Glassdoor reviews and in 2021, that number jumped to 70%. Many interns said they had difficulty communicating and connecting in a remote environment.

