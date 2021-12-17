As Great Resignation Rages On, Texas Takes the Lead for Quits with Over 14,500 Daily

Everything’s bigger in Texas, even the number of people quitting their jobs, according to Labor Department data. A total of 439,000 Texas workers turned in their resignations in September.

That number is up from the 370,000 quits the state had in August, according to the data, giving Texas the largest increase in quit levels across the country. That’s 14,633 Texas workers every day saying, “I’m out,” reported WFAA. Meanwhile, just behind Texas was California, with 443,000 quitting their jobs in September.

Aaron Fridman, Magid District Sales Manager — Central Texas/Houston, told GOBankingRates that he thinks that many Texans have found better opportunities. “Companies need to be focused on retention and reevaluating their compensation, benefits, and culture to be competitive in the job market,” he stated.

Texas also saw the largest drop in job openings, with 807,000 in September, from 887,000 in August, the data shows.

In October, the number of Americans who quit their jobs remained high, decreasing only slightly to 4.2 million, down from a record 4.4 million in September, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report that came out on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

In addition, the number of job openings increased to 11 million in October, from 10.4 million in September, demonstrating the continued tight labor market, underscored once again by the discrepancy between demand and willing workers — what many are calling “the Great Resignation.”

Quits decreased in several industries, with the largest decreases in transportation; warehousing and utilities; finance and insurance; and arts, entertainment and recreation. However, quits increased in state and local government, excluding education.

The largest quit rates were in accommodation and food services, with 6%; leisure and hospitality, with 5.7%; and retail trade, with 4.4%, according to Labor Department data.

In terms of region, the largest quit rates were in the South and the Midwest, data shows.

