Job Hunting? The Metaverse Is Hiring

As the Metaverse continues emerging as a viable community, complete with its own economy, experts are saying we will see jobs available in the virtual sphere this year. As digital and real-world brands expand into the metaverse, like Samsung which recently opened a virtual version of its flagship store on the blockchain, more companies are looking at business opportunities with what’s being called “Web 3.0.”

And that means job creation, according to a new CNBC.com report.

Jobs opportunities within — and supporting — the metaverse will arise in several fields:

Marketing experts to help brands develop their metaverse presence

Developers and content creators within the metaverse

Venture capitalists specializing in metaverse investments

Gamers earning money from play

It’s likely that top brands will appoint employees to specialize in metaverse activities or hire outside firms to assist with everything from marketing strategy to virtual product design and development. In the beginning, firms may rely on their current marketing and design teams, but if you consider the metaverse a whole new world, companies are likely to have to staff up to meet increasing needs for content, products, and service in the metaverse.

Gaming-for-pay could be another viable career path in the metaverse, with the trend taking off in the Philippines during the pandemic. Last spring, CNBC reported that people were playing Axie Infinity, a game developed by SkyMavis, to earn non-fungible tokens which they convert to cryptocurrency and can then trade in for cash.

Of course, monetized eSports are not new. A mid-to-high-tier pro-gamer in the U.S. can earn between $50,000 and $75,000 in annual salary, not counting prize money, sponsorships, revenue from streaming and endorsement deals, according to esportsgrizzly.com. But games in the metaverse could make it easier and accessible for anyone – not just diehard gamers – to earn money in their free time.

It’s not just within the metaverse where new jobs will emerge, according to CNBC.com. The news outlet called the metaverse “one of the world’s biggest infrastructure projects.” Web 3.0 will need roughly 100X the computing power available in the world right now, Intel estimates. People will need to build that infrastructure. And chip manufacturers, already struggling to keep up with worldwide demand, may need to increase their manufacturing capacity, factories and staff to supply the metaverse with the processing power it needs.

Right now, according to CNBC, most brands aren’t making much money on their blockchain projects. It’s more about becoming early adopters and solidifying their presence. Much like in the earlier days of Google companies rushed to build a website and have it rank in the search engine, a presence in the metaverse could become an expectation for major brands sooner than most would imagine.

However, a digital version of a Gucci bag recently sold on Roblox for more than the real bag would in the real world.

The takeaway? Graduates entering the workforce this decade may have more opportunities than ever before to work with their favorite brands, help create an emerging virtual world — or just earn money playing games on their phones.

