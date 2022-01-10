Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Supply Chain Fix: Could Robot Trucks Fill Driver Shortages?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Gold truck in golden background.
lchumpitaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re driving down the highway and see an 18-wheeler rumble past with nobody in the driver’s seat, relax, it’s not just your imagination. Self-driving trucks could one day find their way onto public roads as shipping and tech companies search for ways to deal with a driver shortage that has contributed to supply chain delays across the globe.

See: Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease per New Global Pressure Index
Find: Supply Chain Disruptions Could Increase as Truck Drivers Quit in Droves Due to COVID Concerns

Among the companies testing robot-controlled, self-driving trucks are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., FedEx and the freight division of Uber Technologies, Bloomberg reported. The technology is being explored because shipping companies can’t find enough human drivers — a seemingly unsolvable problem that has led to both supply chain logjams and runaway inflation.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, many drivers have left the profession over COVID-19 concerns. The International Road Transport Union estimates that roughly 20% of all professional truck driving jobs are unfilled worldwide despite higher wages being offered. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. truck driver shortage equaled at least 80,000 people in 2021.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

One obvious remedy is trucks that can operate without people behind the wheel. That probably won’t happen anytime soon, though. As Bloomberg noted, self-driving trucks are likely years away from winning regulatory approval. Even so, advocates of the technology consider it a long-term solution to an ongoing labor challenge.

Even when there are enough human drivers, trucks aren’t being optimally utilized because of all the down time drivers require to eat, sleep and take breaks.

“What that leads to is enormous underutilization of these trucks and much slower movement of goods.” Sterling Anderson, co-founder of Aurora Innovation, told Bloomberg. His company began testing driverless truck software last month in partnership with Uber Technologies’ logistics arms.

But it won’t be easy convincing lawmakers, regulators and ordinary Americans that 40-ton trucks should be hauling down the highway with no driver at the wheel. Legislation that would start the process of getting driverless vehicles on the road has stalled in Congress.

And road safety advocates envision a nightmare scenario if the roads become packed with driverless vehicles.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“What we see playing out on roads with some cars claiming to have self-driving capabilities crashing into barriers and people is giving people some pause,” Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, told Bloomberg. “We should not be putting test products on the roads.”

But that hasn’t stopped technology companies from moving forward with research and development. TuSimple Holdings recently announced that it completed the first fully autoomous semi-truck drive on open public roads on Dec. 22, 2021. The truck traveled 80 miles on public roads without a human driver from Tucson, Ariz. to the Phoenix area.

See: Light Show, TikTok, Sonic the Hedgehog: Tesla’s Holiday Software Update is ‘Pure Joy On Wheels’
Find: 5 Electric Car Stocks to Watch (Besides Tesla and Apple)

Another company testing the technology is Waymo, an autonomous vehicle unit owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc. It has expanded a test of driverless delivery vans with UPS in Phoenix to include big rigs. Waymo’s trucking division also began testing driverless trucks with J.B. Hunt Transport, the country’s biggest long-haul trucking firm.

Top Offers from our Best Banks of 2022

Check out the best accounts to help you save money and reach your financial goals!

View Offers

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.