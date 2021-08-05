Target Offers 100% College Tuition (Plus Textbooks) To Attract Workers, Following In Walmart’s Footsteps

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

In a highly competitive job market, major retailers are competing in ways that exceed wage increases. On the heels of Walmart announcing that it will pay 100% of associates’ college tuition and books, Target has announced plans for a similar program, according to MSN.

Target vs. Walmart School Supplies: Compare Their Best Back-to-School Deals

Discover: 25 States That Are Trying To Add Personal Finance Education to High School Curriculums



While Walmart already had its Live Better U education program in place, Target is rolling out a new initiative to support part-time and full-time workers. The retailer is covering tuition, textbooks and fees for qualifying undergraduate degrees at more than 40 higher education institutions, along with up to $10,000 each year for master’s programs at the qualifying schools and universities.

The list of covered schools for Target employees exceeds Walmart’s list of a handful of partner colleges and universities, which includes new additions to their short list, such as Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream.

More From Your Money

Read: Target, Walmart and 5 More Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges

Learn: A Parents’ Guide To Saving For Education



Target, on the other hand, pays tuition, fees and books for more than 250 “business-aligned programs from more than 40 schools, colleges and universities,” writes USA Today. Target says it plans to invest more than $200 million in the program over the next four years.

As workers demand more in terms of flexibility and pay, subsidizing or covering tuition costs represents a creative solution to the mounting student debt problem in the U.S., while also addressing the labor shortage.

See: New Fed Comments Signal Towards Interest Rate Hike Despite ‘Ground To Cover on the Labor Market Side’

Find: Compare Prices for Your Back-to-School Shopping List at Target, Amazon and More



Target joins companies such as Chipotle and Starbucks, as well as Walmart, offering tuition assistance for workers, according to MSN.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 5, 2021