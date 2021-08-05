Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Target Offers 100% College Tuition (Plus Textbooks) To Attract Workers, Following In Walmart’s Footsteps

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

August 5, 2021
Target retail store
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

In a highly competitive job market, major retailers are competing in ways that exceed wage increases. On the heels of Walmart announcing that it will pay 100% of associates’ college tuition and books, Target has announced plans for a similar program, according to MSN.

Target vs. Walmart School Supplies: Compare Their Best Back-to-School Deals
Discover: 25 States That Are Trying To Add Personal Finance Education to High School Curriculums

While Walmart already had its Live Better U education program in place, Target is rolling out a new initiative to support part-time and full-time workers. The retailer is covering tuition, textbooks and fees for qualifying undergraduate degrees at more than 40 higher education institutions, along with up to $10,000 each year for master’s programs at the qualifying schools and universities.

The list of covered schools for Target employees exceeds Walmart’s list of a handful of partner colleges and universities, which includes new additions to their short list, such as Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream.

More From Your Money

Read: Target, Walmart and 5 More Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges
Learn: A Parents’ Guide To Saving For Education

Target, on the other hand, pays tuition, fees and books for more than 250 “business-aligned programs from more than 40 schools, colleges and universities,” writes USA Today. Target says it plans to invest more than $200 million in the program over the next four years.

As workers demand more in terms of flexibility and pay, subsidizing or covering tuition costs represents a creative solution to the mounting student debt problem in the U.S., while also addressing the labor shortage.

See: New Fed Comments Signal Towards Interest Rate Hike Despite ‘Ground To Cover on the Labor Market Side’
Find: Compare Prices for Your Back-to-School Shopping List at Target, Amazon and More

Target joins companies such as Chipotle and Starbucks, as well as Walmart, offering tuition assistance for workers, according to MSN.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 5, 2021

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.