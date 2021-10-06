Advertiser Disclosure
Target to Pay Seasonal Employees Extra $2 an Hour During Peak Holiday Periods in Bid for Worker Retention

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

July 30, 2018 Cupertino / CA / USA - Entrance to one of the Target stores located in south San Francisco bay area.
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Target said it would pay seasonal employees an extra $2 per hour for each hour worked during peak dates through the holiday season. The announcement follows similar initiatives by other big retailers that are trying to get creative to attract workers amid a labor shortage.

“This team continues to be at the heart of our strategy. You have shown up consistently for our guests and one another with a tremendous amount of care and we know this busy holiday season will be no different,” chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said in the announcement. “This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions. Thank you for the many ways you bring joy to all families and for all you do to make Target a place where we can care, grow and win together.”

Target has a $15 minimum starting pay.

For hourly store, select headquarter and service center employees, an additional $2 per hour will apply for each hour worked on Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, as well as Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26, according to the announcement. For hourly supply-chain team members, the extra $2 will apply for a two-week period from Oct. 10 to Dec. 18, with specific dates varying by building.

Just last week, the retailer said it was adding 30,000 positions to its supply-chain facilities nationwide, and last month, it said it will hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country.

“When the holidays are over, many of those team members will have the opportunity to stay onboard,” the company said last month.

Major retailers that have announced similar efforts include Amazon, which announced last month it would hire 125,000 employees throughout the U.S., with an average starting pay of more than $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in select locations.

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

