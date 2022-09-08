80% of UPS Seasonal Positions Don’t Require an Interview — Is It the Temporary Job for You?

Do you have 25 minutes to spare? UPS might have a job for you. The company has said it will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, adding that 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“Its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people — from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer,” UPS said in a press release.

UPS is offering both full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal delivery and drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. In addition, permanent positions also are available in some areas.

And, these temporary job might lead to a permanent one. Indeed, the company said that following the 2021 holidays, 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions.

In terms of salary, a full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, according to the release.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, said in the release. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

In addition, UPS has a “Earn and Learn program,” through which eligible employees can earn up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses. Part-time seasonal employees are also eligible for pro-rated reimbursement the day they are hired, UPS said in the release.

UPS is starting its holiday hiring early, as the four-decade high inflation has shifted consumers’ behaviors. Salesforce predicts that this season, shoppers will buy even earlier to avoid price hikes, as the main motivating factor driving early purchases will be inflation.

This year, 42% more shoppers worldwide and 37% more in the U.S. plan to start buying gifts earlier due to inflation, according to Salesforce research.

