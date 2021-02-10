What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

Job hunting is always stressful, but it’s especially difficult right now. Fewer companies are hiring and there are more applicants in the field as millions of Americans were laid off or furloughed as a result of the pandemic. On top of that, the actual process is different as hiring has now gone mainly virtual.

Related: 22 Tips for Landing a Job During the Health Crisis

If you’re currently job hunting or plan to look for a new job soon, here’s what to keep in mind about how the pandemic has upended the job search process.