Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

California Increases Minimum Wage for All Fast Food Workers to Highest in US — How Much Other States Pay

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
A young woman customer placing her order at a fast food convenience restaurant.
YinYang / Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that raised the minimum wage of fast food workers across the state to $20. Under the new AB 1228 legislation, or Fast Food Franchisor Responsibility Act, fast food employees in the Golden State have the highest guaranteed base in the industry nationwide, Moneywise reported.

The National Owners Association (NOA), representing over 1,000 McDonald’s franchise owners, says the new law is “draconian” and costly to franchisees.

“The new ‘AB 1228’ legislation has been voted into law and will result in a devastating financial blow to California McDonald’s franchisees at a projected annual cost of $250,000 per McDonald’s restaurant,” the NOA said in a memo obtained by Fox Business. “These costs simply cannot be absorbed by the current business model.”

In addition to raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, AB 1228 applies to restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide, except those that make and sell their own bread. It would also create a 10-person council to govern fast-food chains, set guidelines for wages and make recommendations regarding working conditions.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The group claims that 95% of California’s 1,300 McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by small business owners, added Moneywise.

California’s new minimum wage for fast food workers is almost $5 higher than the state’s minimum wage of $15.50, reported Moneywise, and nearly $13 higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. The average fast food worker in the U.S. makes $24,424 as of the end of September, per data from Salary.com, but the range lies between $22,088 and $28,221.

However, these numbers can vary by state and city.

For example, fast food workers in Monroe, Louisiana, make an average of $21,996 per year, while workers in the District of Columbia make an average of $27,189. Washington, D.C., has the highest minimum wage in the country, which was raised to $17 per hour for all non-tipped workers.

According to a press release from Newsom’s office, fast food workers in San Francisco made an average of $30,530 per year as of September, but this salary will increase in April next year.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement — Are They Being Realistic?

Money

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement -- Are They Being Realistic?

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

Money

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Men Are 10% More Confident in Their Retirement Savings

Money

Men Are 10% More Confident in Their Retirement Savings

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cities in the Midwest To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Money

6 Cities in the Midwest To Retire on $2,500 a Month

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Easy Ways To Save $5,000 on a $30K to $50K Salary in One Year

Money

7 Easy Ways To Save $5,000 on a $30K to $50K Salary in One Year

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

14 Common Money-Saving Myths Debunked

Money

14 Common Money-Saving Myths Debunked

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

18 Shopping Mistakes You’re Making and How To Stop

Money

18 Shopping Mistakes You're Making and How To Stop

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

LinkedIn Scams to Watch Out For

Money

LinkedIn Scams to Watch Out For

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Are You Funding Your Parents’ Retirement? 5 Ways To Get Prepared

Money

Are You Funding Your Parents' Retirement? 5 Ways To Get Prepared

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki’s 6 Passive Income Ideas

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki's 6 Passive Income Ideas

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Millennials Need 4 Key Assets in Their Retirement Portfolios

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Millennials Need 4 Key Assets in Their Retirement Portfolios

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Gen Z: Here’s How You Can Establish Impactful Savings Habits Today

Money

Gen Z: Here's How You Can Establish Impactful Savings Habits Today

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Best Jobs If You Need To Work In Retirement

Money

15 Best Jobs If You Need To Work In Retirement

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Be Wealthy in Retirement: Experts Share the 6 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring

Money

How To Be Wealthy in Retirement: Experts Share the 6 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America’s First Self-Made Female Billionaire

Wealth

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America's First Self-Made Female Billionaire

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!